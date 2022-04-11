The global modified starch market is estimated to be valued at USD 13.7 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 15.9 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 3.1%

New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Modified Starch Market by Raw Material, End-User, Form And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04716219/?utm_source=GNW

These processes are used to change the properties of native starch, such as its freeze-thaw stability, acid or alkali resistance, and shear stability to meet industrial requirements. Modified starches are used for functions such as thickening, stabilizing, binding, and emulsification. Apart from food products, it is also used in a wide range of non-food applications and the animal feed industry.



Asia Pacific is projected to witness the growth of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The modified starch market in Asia Pacific is growing at a CAGR of 3.4% due to the rising demand in large economies, such as China, India, Japan, and other Southeast Asian countries. The industrial organization and technology of modified starch processing are changing rapidly in Asia Pacific. Unlike other regions where starch is processed almost entirely by large companies, in Asia Pacific, modified starch processing is done by small and medium-sized firms. Historically, native starch has been largely used for food products in the Asia Pacific region. The industrial applications and technologies involved in modified starch processing are changing rapidly in the Asia Pacific countries. Modified starch is increasingly being demanded by various industries in the region and these industries are incorporating modified raw material of starches in their manufacturing processes and products.



The corn modified starch dominates the market with 60.5% of total market share in terms of value.



The corn modified starch dominates the market with 60.5% of total market share in terms of value in 2021. The North American modified starch market is dominated by corn starch due to its low price. Similarly, in Europe, the market is almost equally distributed among wheat, potato, and corn. In the Asia Pacific countries, however, the focus is on cassava, along with potato and corn. In some cases, the modified starch industry is likely to choose based on the cost factor of the starch over the quality or ingredient due to cost considerations.



Modified starches are used to remove the constraints of food applications.

In food, the aim of modified starches is to remove the constraints of food applications (for example, in cooking, freezing/thawing, canning, or sterilization) and make the ingredients compatible with modern food processing.Modified starches are used, for example in food products that need to be microwaved, freeze-dried, cooked at high temperatures, or baked and fried so that the texture of such foods does not change during the cooking process.



Modified starches are used in chips, canned soups, cheese sauces, powder-coated foods (cocoa-dusted almonds), and candies.Starch is a binder used especially for sauces or soups, but it is not stable and releases water after long storage in the fridge.



The common objective of most of these transformations is to limit the natural tendency of the starch to remove the water.During the cooking of soup, for example, the native starch is hydrated in contact with water.



The starch granules expand and the viscosity of the solution increases, giving it a particular texture.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40.0%, Tier 2- 30.0%, Tier 3 – 30.0%

• By Designation: Managers – 40.0%, CXOs – 25.0%, and Executives- 35.0%

• By Region: Europe - 30%, Asia Pacific – 50%, North America - 10%, RoW – 10%



Leading players profiled in this report:

• Archer Daniel Midlands Company (US)

• CARGILL (US)

• Ingredion Incorporated (US)

• Tate & Lyle (UK)

• Avebe U.A. (The Netherlands)

• Royal Ingredients Group (The Netherlands)

• Roquette Frères (France)

• Emsland (Germany)

• Grain Processing Corporation (US)

• AGRANA (Austria)

• SMS Corporation (Thailand)

• Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited (Hong-Kong)

• SPAC Starch Products (India) Ltd. (India)

• Qindao CBH Co., Ltd. (China)

• Tereos (France)

• KMC (Denmark)



Research Coverage:

The report segments the modified starch market on the basis of function, modification type, raw material, form, application and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global modified starch, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



