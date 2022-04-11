The global Insulation products market size is projected to grow from USD 55.1 billion in 2021 to USD 71.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2021 and 2026

New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Insulation Products Market by Insulation Type, Material Type, End Use and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04067051/?utm_source=GNW

COVID 19 pandemic leading to disruption in the value chain, stringent environmental regulations related to manufacturing of PUF are hindering the growth of Insulation products market.



FEF-based Insulation products is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

FEF-based Insulation products market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.The growth in this segment is attributed to its properties such as exceptional ability to control condensation on cold mechanical systems, is fiber-free, and has low-VOC for chemical emissions.



This makes it best suited for HVAC, refrigerant, ducting and piping applications.



The transportation segment projected to lead the Insulation products market from 2021 to 2026.

The transportation segment is the fastest-growing Insulation products market by end use.Mass transit riders, office workers, students are among those who spend a significant amount of time in public transit to and from various daily activities, and hence it becomes very crucial to maintain the indoor air quality in public transport vehicles.



This has led to increase in demand for air-conditioned commercial vehicles, personal cars, metros and trains which further increases the demand for Insulation products market. Countries such as the US, China, Germany, India, Japan, and South Korea are also promoting electric vehicles which acts a driver for the Insulation products market in transportation sector.



Asia Pacific projected to account for the maximum share of the global Insulation products market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global Insulation products market from 2021 to 2026.Asia Pacific is the world’s leading consumer as well as producer of Insulation products.



The market in the region is driven because of the emerging economies such as India and China, which are growing rapidly. This growth and development are mainly attributed to the high economic growth rate in the region, followed by heavy investments across industries, such as building & construction and automotive.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and other executives from various key organizations operating in the Insulation products market.

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 46%, Tier 2: 36%, and Tier 3: 18%

• By Designation: C-level Executives: 38%, Directors: 33%, and Others: 29%

• By Region: North America: 37%, Europe: 27%, Asia Pacific: 25%, and Rest of World: 11%



The global Insulation products market comprises major manufacturers such as Covestro AG (Germany), Owens Corning Corp. (US), Rockwool International A/S (Denmark), Saint-Gobain ISOVER (France), Knauf Insulation (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), Armacell International S.A. (Luxembourg), Johns Manville Corporation (US), Kingspan Group (Ireland), Soprema Group (France), Cellofoam International GmbH (Germany), Recticel NV/SA (Belgium), China Jushi Co. Ltd. (China), and Rogers Corporation (US).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the Insulation products market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on material type, end use, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the Insulation products market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall Insulation products market and its segments and sub-segments.This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04067051/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________