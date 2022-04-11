The Global Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market is expected to grow by $ 3.44 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period

New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Atherosclerosis Therapeutics Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06266658/?utm_source=GNW

66% during the forecast period. Our report on the atherosclerosis therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing risk factors for atherosclerosis, the availability of advanced diagnostic methods, and the rising prevalence of hypercholesterolemia.

The atherosclerosis therapeutics market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The atherosclerosis therapeutics market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Small molecules

• Biologics



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the identification of new pathogenic targets as one of the prime reasons driving the atherosclerosis therapeutics market growth during the next few years. Also, identification of new drug targets for atherosclerosis and strong incidence of coronary heart disease (CHD) will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on atherosclerosis therapeutics market covers the following areas:

• Atherosclerosis therapeutics market sizing

• Atherosclerosis therapeutics market forecast

• Atherosclerosis therapeutics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading atherosclerosis therapeutics market vendors that include Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi SA, Viatris Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, and Pfizer Inc. Also, the atherosclerosis therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

