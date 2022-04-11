Worldwide Infertility Drugs Industry to 2027 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Bayer and Mankind Pharma Among Others

Dublin, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infertility Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global infertility drugs market reached a value of US$ 3.47 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 4.95 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.70% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Infertility drugs refer to various medications used to treat infertility and enhance the reproductive health of an individual. They are either injected or taken orally. Some commonly used infertility drugs include gonadotrophins, aromatase inhibitors, selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs), biguanides, ovulatory stimulants, dopamine agonists, and tricyclic antidepressants. They work by stimulating ovulation and follicle development of the ovary in women, whereas they help restore testosterone levels and improve the quality of sperm in men to bring about pregnancy. In recent years, infertility drugs have gained traction among couples who are unable to conceive.



Infertility Drugs Market Trends:

Infertility drugs assist in enhancing the chances of pregnancy in couples by restoring the ability of an individual to contribute to conception. As a result, the rising incidences of infertility and miscarriage represents the primary factor driving the market growth. Besides this, several favorable initiatives undertaken by governments of various countries to spread awareness regarding the available treatment options are catalyzing the demand for infertility drugs.

Additionally, there has been a significant increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, obesity, diabetes, thyroid, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), and menopausal disorders, on account of hectic work schedules, accompanying stress, and lifestyle changes. Along with this, the declining fertility rates due to delayed pregnancies, late marriages, and unhealthy habits, such as excessive consumption of alcohol, drugs, and smoking, are accelerating the product adoption rates.

Furthermore, several key players are engaging in research and development (R&D) activities to launch innovative infertility drugs with enhanced efficacy, lower dosage requirements, and fewer side effects. Moreover, the increasing public funding for developing these drugs and faster drug approvals from various regulatory bodies are propelling the market growth. Other factors, including the escalating demand for generic medicines, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising consumer expenditure capacities, rapid urbanization, and technological advancements, are also providing a positive thrust to the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global infertility drugs market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on drug class, route of administration, distribution channel and end user.



Breakup by Drug Class:

Gonadotropin

Aromatase Inhibitors

Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs)

Biguanides

Others

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Intramuscular

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Breakup by End User:

Male

Female

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc., Mankind Pharma, Merck & Co. Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A. and Theramex.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global infertility drugs market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global infertility drugs market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the drug class?

What is the breakup of the market based on the route of administration?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global infertility drugs market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Infertility Drugs Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Drug Class

6.1 Gonadotropin

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Aromatase Inhibitors

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs)

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Biguanides

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Route of Administration

7.1 Oral

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Intravenous

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Subcutaneous

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Intramuscular

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Hospital Pharmacies

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Retail Pharmacies

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Male

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Female

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Abbott Laboratories

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Bayer AG

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Ferring Pharmaceuticals

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Mankind Pharma

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Merck & Co. Inc.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Merck KGaA

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Novartis AG

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Pfizer Inc.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Sanofi S.A.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Theramex

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nfg34w

Attachment