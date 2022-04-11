The Global Smart Gas Market is expected to grow by $ 19.25 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 15.22% during the forecast period

New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Gas Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243719/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the smart gas market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by government regulations and initiatives, the benefits of smart gas meters, and the rise in global demand for natural gas.

The smart gas market analysis includes device segment and geographic landscape.



The smart gas market is segmented as below:

By Device

• Automatic meter reading (AMR)

• Advanced meter infrastructure (AMI)



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the development of smart cities as one of the prime reasons driving the smart gas market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of payg meters and growing investment in the gas distribution network will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the smart gas market covers the following areas:

• Smart gas market sizing

• Smart gas market forecast

• Smart gas market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart gas market vendors that include AEM SA, AICHI TOKEI DENKI CO.LTD., Apator SA, Badger Meter Inc., CGI Inc., Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment Co. Ltd., CyanConnode Holdings plc, Diehl Stiftung and Co.KG, DTE Energy, EDMI Ltd., Flonidan AS, Holley Technology Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Inc., KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH, Landis Gyr AG, Neptune Technology Group Inc., Osaki Electric Co. Ltd., Pietro Fiorentini Spa, PowerCom Ltd., RMG Messtechnik GmbH, Sagemcom, Wasion Holdings Ltd., Xylem Inc., Yazaki Corp., and ZENNER INTERNATIONAL GMBH and CO.KG. Also, the smart gas market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



