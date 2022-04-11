Global Power Electronics Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Electronics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global power electronics market reached a value of US$ 27.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 39.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.48% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Power electronics involves the study, analysis, and design of circuits that convert electrical energy from one form to another. It is widely utilized in consumer electronics, such as television (TV) sets, personal computers (PCs), and battery chargers. Nowadays, several manufacturers are introducing modern power electronics wherein electric power is converted using semiconductor switching devices. Some of these switching devices include diodes, thyristors, and power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) and insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT).



Power Electronics Market Trends:

The increasing reliance on consumer electronics on account of rapid urbanization and rising disposable incomes represents one of the key factors positively influencing the application of power electronics in fan regulators, light dimmers, air conditioners, induction cooking, emergency lights, vacuum cleaners, and uninterrupted power systems (UPS). In addition, the rising adoption of electronic devices, such as pumps, blowers, elevators, rotary kilns, arc furnaces, and compressors, in textile mills and other manufacturing units is fueling the market growth.

Apart from this, it is employed in the automotive industry to enable electric power steering, interior lighting, braking system, seat control, and central body control in vehicles. This, in confluence with the escalating demand for safe, luxurious, and smart vehicles with integrated infotainment systems, is contributing to market growth. Furthermore, the growing construction and mining activities are driving the usage of power electronics in off-the-road (OTR) vehicles. It is also gaining traction in the defense, aeronautics, and spacecraft industries worldwide to supply power and advance control in aircraft, satellites, missiles, space shuttles, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Moreover, the surging need for renewable energy sources on account of inflating prices of conventional energy sources and rising environmental concerns is expanding the applications of power electronics in solar and wind panels.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global power electronics market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on device, material, application, voltage and end use industry.



Breakup by Device:

Power Discrete

Diode

Transistors

Thyristor

Power Modules

Intelligent Power Module

Power Integrated Module

Power ICs

Power Management Integrated Circuit

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit

Breakup by Material:

Silicon

Sapphire

Silicon Carbide

Gallium Nitride

Others

Breakup by Application:

Power Management

UPS

Renewable

Others

Breakup by Voltage:

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive

Military and Aerospace

Energy and Power

IT and Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Renesas Electronics Corporation, ROHM Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Toshiba Corporation and Vishay Intertechnology Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global power electronics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global power electronics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the device?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the voltage?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global power electronics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Power Electronics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Device

6.1 Power Discrete

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Key Segments

6.1.2.1 Diode

6.1.2.2 Transistors

6.1.2.3 Thyristor

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Power Modules

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Key Segments

6.2.2.1 Intelligent Power Module

6.2.2.2 Power Integrated Module

6.2.3 Market Forecast

6.3 Power ICs

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Key Segments

6.3.2.1 Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC)

6.3.2.2 Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

6.3.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Material

7.1 Silicon

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Sapphire

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Silicon Carbide

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Gallium Nitride

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Power Management

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 UPS

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Renewable

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Voltage

9.1 Low Voltage

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Medium Voltage

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 High Voltage

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

10.1 Automotive

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Military and Aerospace

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Energy and Power

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 IT and Telecommunication

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Consumer Electronics

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

10.6 Others

10.6.1 Market Trends

10.6.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 ABB Ltd.

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.1.3 Financials

16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.2 Analog Devices Inc.

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2.3 Financials

16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.3 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3.3 Financials

16.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.4 Infineon Technologies AG

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4.3 Financials

16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.5 Microchip Technology Inc.

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5.3 Financials

16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6.3 Financials

16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.7 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7.3 Financials

16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.8 Renesas Electronics Corporation

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8.3 Financials

16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.9 ROHM Co. Ltd.

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9.3 Financials

16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.10 STMicroelectronics

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10.3 Financials

16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.11 Texas Instruments Incorporated

16.3.11.1 Company Overview

16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.11.3 Financials

16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.12 Toshiba Corporation

16.3.12.1 Company Overview

16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.12.3 Financials

16.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.13 Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

16.3.13.1 Company Overview

16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.13.3 Financials

16.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/826nhf

Attachment