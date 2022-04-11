CodeAce, The Best Performance Marketing Company In India Turns Four

KOZHIKODE, India, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CodeAce IT Solutions LLP, one of the leading performance marketing companies in India, recently stepped into its fourth year of operation at the Kozhikode Government Cyberpark.



What started as a modest start-up at the Mobile 10X Acceleration Hub, currently has three offices at the Kozhikode Government Cyberpark and another one in the United Arab Emirates. Today the company has grown from a small-scale enterprise to an organization that has the capability to employ hundreds of employees.

Currently, the company caters to clients in the United States and Europe, providing services such as Ad-Tech Development, Content Networking, Internet Marketing, Marketing Consulting, and Diversified Advertising Strategies for a variety of segments. The company is also initiating plans for Local SEO and inviting projects from across India, where performance marketing is still a novel concept but has been gaining popularity over the last few years.

What is Performance Marketing?

Performance Marketing, as the name suggests, is marketing based on performance. In this context, performance refers to the execution of the desired action, such as securing a lead or completing a sale. It could be considered an amalgamation of brand marketing and paid advertising. The only difference is that the payment is only done once the desired action is executed.

The Performance Marketing umbrella includes a wide array of subsets such as affiliate marketing, influencer marketing, email marketing, search engine marketing, and any other form of marketing where partners exchange leads or sales for commission payouts.

Interest in Performance Marketing as a strategy for customer acquisition, engagement, and conversion has increased dramatically over the past few years, statistics suggest. Improvements in technology and the exponential growth in the number of internet consumers have also increased the scope and potential of performance marketing.

Businesses can now use apps to market their brand, product, or service to customers within other apps. Even writing an article about a brand, product, or service, that can then be shared to multiple content platforms such as personal blogs and discussion forums, or showcasing a product or lifestyle on YouTube, Instagram, or Tik Tok exemplify the evolution of performance marketing.

What are the advantages of working with a performance marketing company?

Performance Marketing as a strategy helps businesses improve brand and product exposure and results in generally higher customer engagement and conversion rates. The investment in performance marketing by businesses in the US has already crossed the five billion mark, which suggests that it is a lucrative opportunity and one that businesses in India are yet to tap into.

The best part about Performance Marketing is that the business or “merchant” can feel assured that their money is being spent well since payment is done only after the desired action is taken place. This also comes with the added benefit such as targeted clicks and free brand exposure, since they’ll already be converting their target audience before they pay for the transaction. But perhaps more importantly, businesses get to truly target campaigns in a manner that will allow a high return on investment.

Why choose CodeAce?

CodeAce is an award-winning organization and currently the leading authority when it comes to performance marketing in India. Having worked with hundreds of clients from around the world, including, the USA, the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and also India, the organization boasts quite an extensive portfolio of experience.

The services offered by the company include digital marketing consultation, SEM and media buying, conversion optimization, high-intent lead generation, local and international SEO, online reputation management, and more. They are also known for their successful social media campaigns and pay-per-click ad campaigns to increase the return on investment and generate higher revenue. Their areas of expertise include health and fitness, finance, cryptocurrency, e-commerce, education, technology, entertainment, and more. With a diverse team of experienced professionals on its roster, CodeAce assists businesses at each step of the lead generation process.