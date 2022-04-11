MBX Biosciences Appoints Richard B. Bartram as Chief Financial Officer

CARMEL, Ind., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBX Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing peptide therapeutics with a focus on the treatment of endocrine disorders, today announced the appointment of Richard B. Bartram, as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Bartram is a proven financial executive with an extensive understanding of the capital markets and a wide variety of experience in private transactions, initial public offerings, follow-on equity offerings, debt offerings, and other financial transactions.



“I am delighted to welcome Rick to the MBX leadership team as our CFO and look forward to benefitting from his financial acumen as we strive to advance our innovative pipeline of programs aimed at the development of new medicines for patients with endocrine disorders,” said Kent Hawryluk, President and Chief Executive Officer of MBX Biosciences. “He has the experience, and the right financial and business skill set to be a driving force in our future growth.”

Most recently, Mr. Bartram served as Chief Financial Officer at Esperion Therapeutics Inc., a publicly traded pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with elevated LDL cholesterol. During his time at Esperion, he led the company’s successful efforts to raise more than $1.2 billion in capital, supporting the approval and commercialization of both NEXLETOL® and NEXLIZET®. In addition, he provided key contributions to several successful business development licensing transactions. Prior to his tenure at Esperion, Mr. Bartram served as an assurance manager with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP from 2005 to 2013. He earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees in Accounting from Michigan State University, and is a Certified Public Accountant.

“I am thrilled to join MBX Biosciences at such an exciting time of opportunity for the company,” said Mr. Bartram. “I look forward to helping the company reach its strategic and financial objectives as it develops innovative medicines for the patients who need them.”

About MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering investigational Precision Endocrine Peptides (PEPs™). PEPs are designed to overcome key limitations of native peptide therapeutics to deliver superior pharmacologic properties. MBX is advancing a pipeline of PEP candidates to address the unmet needs of people with endocrine disorders. The company’s lead product candidate, MBX 2109 for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism, is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. Members of MBX’s leadership team have collaborated over several decades on the discovery, development, and commercialization of highly successful endocrine therapeutics including Forteo® and Humalog®. The company is supported by leading life science investors including Frazier Life Sciences, New Enterprise Associates and OrbiMed. For more information, please visit www.mbxbio.com or follow-us on LinkedIn.

