The Global Organs on Chips Market is expected to grow by $ 73.91 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 29.34% during the forecast period

34% during the forecast period. Our report on the organs on chips market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, shortage of organ donors, and the need for early detection of drug toxicity and new product launches.

The organs on chips market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The organs on chips market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Lung

• Liver

• Heart

• Kidney

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing number of partnerships and collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and organs-on-chips manufacturers as one of the prime reasons driving the organs on chips market growth during the next few years. Also, the significant increase in research funding and venture capital investments for the development of organs-on-chips and technological advancements will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on organs on chips market covers the following areas:

• Organs on chips market sizing

• Organs on chips market forecast

• Organs on chips market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading organs on chips market vendors that include Allevi Inc., Altis Biosystems Inc., AxoSim Inc., BICO Group AB, BiomimX Srl, BIOND Solutions BV, CN Bio Innovations Ltd., Elveflow, Emulate Inc., Hesperos Inc., InSphero AG, Kirkstall Ltd., MIMETAS BV, NETRI, Nortis Inc., SynVivo Inc., TARA Biosystems Inc., and TissUse GmbH. Also, the organs on chips market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

