The Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market Will Grow to USD 8,555+ Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 22.28%

The Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market size was estimated at USD 2,092.67 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 2,551.29 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.28% to reach USD 8,555.05 million by 2027.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Virtual Clinical Trials Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market?
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing adoption of telehealth
- Growing adoption of digitization in healthcare sector globally
- Proliferation in research and development activities coupled with favorable government support
Restraints
- Concerns over large data collection, data accuracy and reliability, and technological failure
Opportunities
- Ongoing technological advancements in healthcare industry
- Emerging collaborations between biotechnology and clinical research companies
Challenges
- Cumbersome and difficult process with enrolment and engagement activities
- Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
Companies Mentioned
- AiCure LLC
- Clinical Ink By GI Partners
- CliniOps, Inc
- Covance Inc
- CRF Health By Genstar Capital
- ERT
- Everest Global, Inc
- ICON PLC
- IQVIA
- LEO Innovation Lab
- Medable, Inc.
- Medidata Solutions
- Medpace
- Navitas Life Sciences, Inc.
- Neoteryx, LLC
- Oracle Corporation
- Parexel International
- Pfizer Inc.
- Science 37
- Tenthpin Management Consultants AG
- VirTrial, LLC
