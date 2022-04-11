The Global Autonomous Cars Software Market is expected to grow by $ 5.55 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 40.46% during the forecast period

New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autonomous Cars Software Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05889361/?utm_source=GNW

46% during the forecast period. Our report on the autonomous cars software market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for autonomy of vehicles by OEMs, benefits associated with autonomous cars, and less chance of human errors and accidents.

The autonomous cars software market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The autonomous cars software market is segmented as below

By Product

• level 3 autonomous cars

• level 4 autonomous cars

• level 5 autonomous cars



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising adoption of cloud-based HD maps as one of the prime reasons driving the autonomous cars software market growth during the next few years. Also, a shift toward autonomy platform-as-a-service (PaaS), and initiatives to overcome hurdles associated with government regulations will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the autonomous cars software market covers the following areas:

• Autonomous cars software market sizing

• Autonomous cars software market forecast

• Autonomous cars software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading autonomous cars software market vendors that include aiMotive, Apple Inc., Aptiv Plc, Autotalks Ltd., Baidu Inc., BlackBerry Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Cohda Wireless, FiveAI Ltd., Intel Corp., Nauto Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Open Text Corp., Otonomo Technologies Ltd., Oxbotica, Ridecell Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Sony Group Corp., Tesla Inc., and Waymo LLC. Also, the autonomous cars software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

