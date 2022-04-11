Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Markets Report, 2022-2026: Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases, Genetic Disorders & Cancers Drives Market

Dublin, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Viral Vector Manufacturing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Viral Vector Manufacturing estimated at US$450.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.5% over the analysis period.

Viral vectors are currently being used for vaccines development and gene therapy in addition to their use in molecular biology. Though viral vectors are generally customized to suit specific applications, they have certain common properties in terms of safety, stability, toxicity, cell type specificity and identification. Usually, viral vectors are derived from viruses that are pathogenic. Modification is done to minimize risks while handling.

Modification involves elimination of a viral genome part that is important for the replication of the virus. A modified virus requires helpers to produce new versions and therefore only effective for so long as to infect the cells. Another important property of viral vectors is that they are of low toxicity, having limited impact on cell physiology. Also, certain viruses are unstable genetically. They rearrange genomes rapidly which can be damaging to reproducibility and predictability of work done using viral vectors.



Retroviral Vectors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.5% CAGR and reach US$547.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Adenoviral Vectors segment is readjusted to a revised 18.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $327.6 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $49 Million by 2026

The Viral Vector Manufacturing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$327.6 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$49 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 21.9% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.8% and 16% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.1% CAGR.



The increasing prevalence of various genetic disorders and target diseases such as infectious diseases, increased funding availability for development of gene therapy, research efforts in the field of viral vector based cell and gene therapies, and increasing efficacy of viral vectors in delivering gene therapy are fueling growth in the global viral vectors manufacturing market.

The growing investments into biopharmaceutical production, rising healthcare spending, technology advancements and healthcare needs of aging population are fueling growth in the viral vectors market. Rise in number of clinical studies, and potential applications in novel drug delivery approaches are also fueling growth in the market.

Several viral vector-based drugs have already been approved including GendicineT, which is the foremost gene therapy drug based on oncolytic adenovirus vector; StrimvelisR, a lentivirus vector for severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID); GlyberaRR, a recombinant AAV for addressing lipoprotein lipase deficiency.



Adeno-Associated Viral Vectors Segment to Reach $287.8 Million by 2026

AAVs or adeno-associated viruses are those that infect primate species and humans commonly. Even though they do not cause major diseases and only result in a minor immune response, the viruses are able to infect non-dividing as well as dividing cells and incorporate virus genome into host cell.

AAV also stays in the form of episomal mostly, performing stable and long expression - features which make the viruses attractive candidates for viral vectors` creation, to be used in gene therapy. In the global Adeno-associated Viral Vectors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 19.7% CAGR estimated for this segment.

These regional markets accounted for a combined market size of US$89.5 Million in the year 2020. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.2 Million by the year 2026.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases, Genetic Disorders & Cancers Drives Market

Gene Therapy Emerges as a Major Therapeutic Approach for Inheritable and Acquired Diseases, Spurring Market Prospects

Gene Therapy Set to Witness Rapid Growth Post COVID-19

Viral Vectors Lead the Gene Therapy Market

Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors: A Leading Platform for Gene Therapy

Lentiviral Vectors Witness Increased Interest for Gene Therapy

Funding Support for Gene Therapy Development Presents Market Opportunities

Complexity in Viral Vector Production for Gene therapies

Amidst Rising Cancer Incidence, Focus on Viral Vector-based Gene Therapies to Boost Market

Engineered and Natural Oncolytic Viral Vectors: A Key Development in Viral Vector-based Cancer Therapy

Growing Threat Posed by Infectious Diseases Drives Focus onto Vector Viral-based Therapies & Vaccines

Rising Significance of Viral Vectors in New Vaccine Development

Adenovirus-based Vaccines: Evolution Over the Years

Viral Vector Emerges as a Next-Gen Platform for COVID-19 Vaccines Development

Rush to Develop and Rollout COVID-19 Vaccines Boosts Prospects for Viral Vector Manufacturing

COVID-19 Vaccines Under Development

Vaccines in Pipeline by Technology

Vaccine Technologies in Pre-Clinical Studies

Replicating and Non-Replicating Viral Vector-Based Vaccines

Non-Replicating Viral vector Vaccine in Clinical Development

Replicating Viral vector Vaccine Candidate in Clinical Development

Adenoviral Vectors: Frontrunners of New Vaccine for COVID-19

Vaccines for COVID-19 Confronts Logistic Obstacles to Overcome

Market to Benefit from the Emergence of New Technologies to Manufacture Viral Vectors

New Trends for Optimizing Workflow Using Viral Vectors

Production Workflow & Viral Vectors

Closed-System-Adherent Culture of Cells: Recent Advances

Limitations in Viral Vector Manufacturing Impact Market

Innovations & Collaborations: Essential to Resolve Challenges Facing Large-Scale GMP Viral Vector Manufacturing

