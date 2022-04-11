GreenBox POS Appoints Securities and Transactional Attorney Adele Hogan to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, CA, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) ("GreenBox" or the "Company"), an emerging and rapidly growing Fintech company announced today the appointment of Adele Hogan, a seasoned transactional lawyer, to its Board of Directors. Hogan will replace Carl Williams who is transitioning away from his Director role.



Adele Hogan has over 30 years’ experience as a transactional lawyer with demonstrated leadership skills in over $200 billion of securities, mergers, contracts and deals closed. She is currently Partner and Co-Chair of the Corporate, Mergers & Securities Practice Group at Lucosky Brookman, leading mergers and capital markets transactions, including IPOs, SPACs, de-SPACs, corporate side of bankruptcies, securities, and derivatives. Previously she was Partner at Hogan Law Associates managing all aspects of complex mergers, securities offerings, derivatives, and financing deals. At Deutsche Bank she led work related to mergers, capital markets, risk, governance, and regulatory matters across business and operational lines, including internal audit, risk, operations (capital and liquidity), investigations and investment banking matters. She is also a Director for Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. Hogan keeps an on-going commitment to the legal and financial education of others, teaching, chairing, and speaking at PLI, Board Associations, and Fordham University, and judging Transactional Law Competitions at Cornell Law School. She holds a Juris Doctorate from Cornell University Law School.

“Adele is a highly respected, purpose-driven leader who has a proven, long-term track record of success throughout her legal career,” said Ben Errez, Chairman of the Board of GreenBox. “She is a partner at our securities law firm and has been material to recent acquisitions and securities compliance successes, and will be an important contributor to any M&A and dividend plans. She will be an affiliated board member, bringing the balance in the Board to three affiliated and four independent members. We welcome Adele to the Board and look forward to her contributions as we continue to strengthen and scale our business by integrating and leveraging our recent acquisitions into becoming a truly comprehensive global payment solutions leader.”

Hogan commented, “GreenBox has reached a key inflection point in its evolution, and I am honored to offer my insight as the Company continues its growth trajectory to meet the increasing demands for its cutting edge blockchain ledger tokenized payment solutions and the addition of new products and customers through recent acquisitions. I look forward to working alongside Ben and the rest of the board to drive the future of financial technology.”

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security and token technology to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, fraud detection and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set out in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

Mark Schwalenberg

MZ Group - MZ North America

312-261-6430

GBOX@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us