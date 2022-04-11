Vislink Will Demonstrate Scene-to-Screen Unified-Workflow Solution for Capturing and Managing Live Content at NAB 2022

Quantum-Link Matrix System Combines COFDM Wireless Camera Systems and Bonded Cellular/5G Roaming Camera Systems into Single Managed Solution

Mt. Olive, NJ, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the media & entertainment, law enforcement and defense markets, will demonstrate its end-to-end, unified all-IP workflow solutions for live event production at NAB 2022 in Las Vegas, NV, April 23-27. Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint team members will be onsite in booth #C7508.

The Quantum-LinkMatrix unified wireless camera workflow brings together COFDM wireless camera systems and bonded cellular/5G roaming camera systems into one single managed solution. By integrating the two production workflows into one video source and configuration management platform, live event production teams can efficiently manage content capture from all types of wireless systems.

“One of the most pressing challenges for content owners is implementing optimum workflows to capture and disseminate live video,” says Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. “These organizations demand end-to-end remote production solutions that can capture immersive content and stream it immediately across all available distribution channels and platforms. Our unified-workflow solution has been engineered with their needs in mind and is an ideal complement to the increasingly-prevalent live remote production model. The operational efficiencies and audience-building benefits that our solution delivers make it a gamechanger for broadcast and media professionals.”

The integration of the Vislink Quantum receiver with Mobile Viewpoint’s LinkMatrix leverages many existing LinkMatrix features for Vislink equipment, which together bring advanced capabilities to REMI productions. Notably, this includes being able to send wireless camera feeds directly to YouTube and social media accounts, as well as enabling remote control of Quantum functions from anywhere in the workflow.

The Vislink COFDM wireless camera systems and 5G/bonded cellular systems have been field tested to operate together seamlessly at a variety of high-profile events. This includes marathons, where action at the starting and finish lines are covered by COFDM systems, and the wider course is followed using bonded cellular technology, and stadium events, where COFDM camera systems provide immersive, closeup on-field action while bonded cellular systems support sideline reporting or team arrivals. Through the unified workflow enabled by the Quantum-LinkMatrix software control platform, the operational efficiencies created for the remote production bonded cellular market can be directly applied to the guaranteed quality, low latency, on-field COFDM wireless camera systems.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. Through its Mobile Viewpoint product lines, Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions.

The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

