Did Some Bunny Say FREE? Wienerschnitzel  Celebrates Easter with Egg-citing Online Offer

Irvine, California, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wienerschnitzel celebrates Easter with an exclusive online offer. On April 17th, hop over to wienerschnitzel.com, order your faves along with an order of 6 Mini Corn Dogs and enter promo code EASTERMINIS at check-out to unlock a special holiday treat. You’ll receive a FREE order of the chain’s Classic Mini Corn Dogs with your purchase! To learn more about this special online offer, visit wienerschnitzel.com.

“We wanted to treat guests to something special this Easter,” said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. “They love the convenience of ordering ahead through wienerschnitzel.com, and our Mini Corn Dogs are the size of small eggs, so it was a fun pairing. Now, all they have to do is order ahead, use the promo code, and enjoy.”

From mouthwatering hot dogs, delicious sandwiches, creamy floats to refreshing drinks; Wienerschnitzel has something tasty everyone will enjoy.

Online offer valid 4/17/22 only. Available at participating locations. To place an order online or to find the nearest Wienerschnitzel, visit wienerschnitzel.com.

