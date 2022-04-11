The Ultimate in Artisan Grilled Cheese From the Experts, Wisconsin Cheese and La Brea Bakery Breads

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81a1133d-3f85-4ce1-9b38-16eafdbdb6ce

MADISON, Wis., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Brea Bakery and Wisconsin Cheese team up to elevate everyone’s favorite ooey-gooey classic: the grilled cheese.

Whether craving sweet or savory, the caramelized crunchy golden crust, soft inside, rustic appearance, and freshly baked La Brea Bakery Bread aroma paired with the most awarded cheese in the world -- Wisconsin cheese -- will satisfy all cravings.

Inspired by the perfect charcuterie board, this Prosciutto, Fig Jam, Fontina, Provolone Grilled Cheese is a culinary delight. Featuring La Brea Bakery French Loaf with a thin golden crust and smooth inside, sandwiched around Wisconsin provolone and Wisconsin Fontina for the ultimate cheese experience. When two products of great artisanship partner, the result is excellence.

Make every bite magnificent with the Mediterranean grilled cheese featuring award winning Wisconsin Mozzarella and salty fresh crumbled feta melted to perfection inside La Brea Bakery Country White Sourdough Loaf . The mildly tart flavor of the sourdough pairs perfectly with the creamy mozzarella and the crumbly fresh feta. Add Roma tomatoes, ripe olives, and baby spinach for a colorful grilled cheese packed with flavor.

For artisan grilled cheese sandwiches your family will love, you can trust the true experts in their fields La Brea Bakery and Wisconsin Cheese. Wisconsin has been making cheese since before they were a state, so every curd, rind and wheel is rooted in 180 years of tradition and innovation. You’ll know it’s from Wisconsin when you see the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese® badge. Pair your favorite Wisconsin cheese with artfully crafted bread from La Brea Bakery; a brand known for its dedication to true artisan techniques and using the same starter since 1989 guaranteeing exceptional flavor, texture and taste in every delicious bite.

Look for La Brea Bakery and Wisconsin Cheese at your local retail location or visit labreabakery.com and wisconsincheese.com for more information.