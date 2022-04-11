Enphase Energy Launches Enphase Installer Network in France

FREMONT, Calif., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced the launch of the Enphase Installer Network (EIN) in France. The EIN is a network of highly experienced installers that have a proven track-record of delivering exceptional homeowner experiences using Enphase® products. The program is designed to help installers grow their business with a range of innovative digital tools and exclusive benefits.



EIN members can access an installer platform that delivers sales leads and self-service tools, as well as metrics and analytics that can be leveraged to improve business efficiency. Solar installers can qualify for EIN membership in one of three tiers, as Platinum, Gold, or Silver Installers, based on meeting a range of performance qualifications including but not limited to homeowner satisfaction and the duration of their relationship with Enphase.

“We’re proud to be a part of the Enphase Installer Network so that our customers have access to some of the safest, most reliable, and highest performing solar technology on the market today,” said Laurent Marlerba, manager at Rhône Solaire Pro , an Enphase Platinum level installer. “Home solar gives our customers more control over their energy as power prices continue to rise across France.”

The EIN launch comes as installers of Enphase® products in France are seeing an increase in deployments of residential solar energy systems powered by IQ 7™ and IQ 7+™ Microinverters. These microinverters leverage Enphase’s unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale. Enphase® microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen with more than one million hours of power-on testing to ensure exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, extreme cold, and harsh climate conditions. The company’s microinverters are backed by a 25-year warranty in France.

The Enphase microinverter systems will be outfitted with IQ™ Gateway, which connects an Enphase-based solar system to the Enphase® App monitoring platform and helps make per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance easy.

“As the effects of climate change are seen across the globe and energy prices continue to increase, the Enphase-based solar system, powered by IQ 7 and IQ 7+ microinverters, consistently exceeds customer expectations and outperforms the competition,” said Cyrille Rolhion, general director at Rolhion Energie, an Enphase Platinum level installer. “We highly value Enphase’s industry-leading solar technology for its artful simplicity in terms of installation, design, and commissioning.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Enphase to help homeowners harness the power of the sun,” said Paolo de Araujo, co-manager at Courant Naturel , an Enphase Platinum level installer. “Residential solar systems offer high performance, easy implementation, and superior customer service to help us meet our customers’ needs.”

The EIN is backed by significant enhancements to the installer-facing functionality of the Enphase® App. The digital components available to EIN members combine the power of sophisticated analytics with business growth tools, customer support enhancements, and services that can help installers deliver an outstanding customer experience over the long lifespan of Enphase® solar systems. Homeowners in France can easily locate an EIN installer in their area using the Find an Installer tool available on the Enphase website.

“We are pleased to launch our Enphase Installer Network in France and support a community of top-quality installers that are helping to advance clean energy,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “Our Enphase solar systems, powered by IQ Microinverters and paired with industry-leading customer service, bring a superior customer experience to homeowners across France.”

For more information on Enphase Energy in France, please visit the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 42 million microinverters, and over 1.9 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

