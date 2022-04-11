Backbone PLM Unveils Backbone Lite for Fashion & Apparel Startups on Shopify

BOULDER, Colo., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backbone PLM announced a new version of its cloud-based product development software to meet the needs of emergent DTC fashion and apparel brands, available on the Shopify app store. Backbone Lite provides the tools needed to professionalize the product development process, increase speed to market, and empower creativity, allowing designers to focus on constructing products that will grow their business.

Backbone Lite functions very similarly to Backbone PLM with all the essential features needed to create tech packs, including a centralized, cloud-based platform for product and component data. By leveraging the dynamic data within the app, customers reduce manual data entry by 40 percent, retaining up-to-date product details for team members to share in real-time. When users send product details to factories for production, tech packs are created in minutes rather than hours. That means enormous time and cost savings for growing brands who spend significant design time compiling tech packs manually using Excel and Adobe Illustrator.

Fashion and apparel brands often turn to traditional PLM software to scale product output and manage an influx of new styles without a chaotic system of spreadsheets. Legacy PLM platforms require long training periods that hinder product growth. However, Backbone's flexible, user-friendly system allows customers to transition intuitively and work as a team to implement impactful changes quickly — for a fraction of the cost.

"Backbone believes the future of consumer brands is digital. Traditional PLMs fail to serve the DTC market with the solutions needed to bring new products to market swiftly and efficiently," said Backbone CEO, Jeff Fedor. "Backbone Lite is the answer. Teams no longer need to choose between expensive systems or a tangled web of spreadsheets." Backbone Lite is available through the Shopify app store for only $99 per user per month, making it an affordable yet powerful product development platform.

Additional features like the Adobe Illustrator plugin save designers time, enhancing their creative path by syncing changes from Illustrator artboards directly into product libraries and tech packs within Backbone. Backbone Lite's product development solution provides an effortless path for PLM beginners to solve common barriers and reduce time to value while scaling essential business functions.

Backbone PLM is a product development platform that enables brands to make products smarter, faster, and at scale. The company's PLM software is used by some of the most innovative names in the fashion and apparel industry, ushering products from conception to development through a collaborative, cloud-based environment for design and production teams. Backbone helps brands innovate, design, and develop products at digital speed by providing tools that empower creativity, decrease time to market, and drive revenue.

