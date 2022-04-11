Instawork Prepares Washington D.C.'s Hospitality Industry for Increased Tourism This Spring

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instawork, the leading platform for connecting businesses with skilled workers, announced today the platform's availability to hospitality businesses in Washington D.C. This announcement comes as hospitality businesses in the D.C. area are struggling to staff their businesses in order to meet increased customer demand.

Spring and Summer are the busiest times of the year for the tourism and hospitality industry, with more than 20 million travelers expected to descend on the Nation's Capital this year. Tourists and business travelers usually bring more than $900 million in annual revenue to local businesses.

In the District of Columbia, 40,000 people have already downloaded the Instawork app, where hourly workers can make an average of $18.71 per hour, 20% above the local minimum wage. Pros can easily create a profile, find a shift that matches their skills and interests, and start working in as little as 24 hours.

Hourly professionals using Instawork experience:

Work flexibility: build schedules around personal lives and income goals

build schedules around personal lives and income goals Financial stability: view shift earnings before you work

view shift earnings before you work Unlimited income potential: work as little or as much as you want

work as little or as much as you want Get paid quickly: ability to get paid the same day

ability to get paid the same day Unique and exciting work opportunities

Businesses that rely on Instawork Pros range from nationally-recognized hotels and restaurant groups to some of the city's favorite local hot spots. Instawork is also proud to staff over half of the baseball stadiums across the country, including D.C. These businesses are consistently matched with high-quality, reliable Pros to fill available shifts and deliver valuable services. The Instawork platform encourages both hourly workers and businesses to rate each other on a five-star scale after each shift to help match future shifts with those who are best qualified.

Businesses using Instawork experience:

Quick access to qualified workers in their community

to qualified workers in their community Improved operational efficiency with quality and reliable staffing

with quality and reliable staffing Increased customer loyalty due to happier staff and better experiences

due to happier staff and better experiences Time saved on administrative tasks, returning focus to other top priorities

The announcement comes less than a year after the company raised $60 million in Series C financing and exceeded its goal of adding 100,000 new Instawork Pros to meet increased demand ahead of the busy holiday season. Instawork is currently staffing hospitality businesses in more than 25 markets across the U.S. and Canada.

"Available shifts on Instawork have grown eight-fold in the U.S. over the last two years. By meeting the needs of today's hourly workforce, Instawork has been able to create economic opportunities for businesses and hourly professionals in Washington D.C.," said Kira Caban, Instawork's Head of Strategic Communications. "As D.C.'s hospitality businesses prepare for increased customer demand during the upcoming tourism season, we are excited to ensure they have access to top talent in order to delight their customers."

Those interested in learning more about Instawork should visit www.instawork.com or download the app.

About Instawork

Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible work app for local, hourly professionals. Its digital marketplace connects thousands of businesses and more than two million workers in the U.S., filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork was been featured on CBS News, the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Associated Press, and more. Instawork was recently named one of Built In's 2022 Best Midsize Companies to work for in the Bay Area, a 2022 Top Workplace, and was named one of the "Best Apps of the Summer" in 2021. Instawork helps businesses in the food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 25 U.S. markets. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Media Contact

Kira Caban

Head of Strategic Communications

kcaban@instawork.com

Related Images











Image 1: Instawork hospitality professionals





Group shot of Instawork hourly professionals









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment