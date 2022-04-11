PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp. Announces Investor Event at 2022 AUA Annual Meeting in New Orleans

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROCEPT® BioRobotics Corporation (Nasdaq: PRCT), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, announced today it will host an in-person investor event on Friday, May 13, 2022 in New Orleans at the American Urology Association Annual Meeting from 8:30am to 10:00am Central Time. This meeting will include remarks from PROCEPT BioRobotics’ executive team, in addition to a surgeon panel on the benefits of its AquaBeam Robotic System.

Members of PROCEPT BioRobotics’ management team presenting include:

Reza Zadno – President & Chief Executive Officer

– President & Chief Executive Officer Kevin Waters – Executive VP & Chief Financial Officer

– Executive VP & Chief Financial Officer Sham Shiblaq – Executive VP & Chief Commercial Officer

– Executive VP & Chief Commercial Officer Barry Templin – Senior VP, Clinical & Medical Affairs

Clinical perspectives will also be provided by the following physicians:

Dr. Pratik Desai , Board Certified Urologist at Potomac Urology

, Board Certified Urologist at Potomac Urology Dr. Dean Elterman , Division of Urology, Toronto Western Hospital, University of Toronto

, Division of Urology, Toronto Western Hospital, University of Toronto Dr. Brian Helfand, Division of Urology, NorthShore University Health System



A live webcast of each event, as well as an archived recording, will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://ir.procept-biorobotics.com. The webcasts will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

PROCEPT is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. PROCEPT develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. PROCEPT designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms, or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. PROCEPT has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence, which includes nine clinical studies and over 100 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

Forward Looking Statements

Important Safety Information

All surgical treatments have inherent and associated side effects. The most common side effects are mild and transient, and may include mild pain or difficulty when urinating, discomfort in the pelvis, blood in the urine, inability to empty the bladder or a frequent and/or urgent need to urinate, and bladder or urinary tract infection. Other risks include ejaculatory dysfunction and a low risk of injury to the urethra or rectum where the devices gain access to the body for treatment. For more information about potential side effects and risks associated with Aquablation therapy, speak with your urologist or surgeon. No claim is made that the AquaBeam Robotic System will cure any medical condition, or entirely eliminate the diseased entity. Repeated treatment or alternative therapies may sometimes be required.

