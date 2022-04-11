Oncocyte Presents Confirmatory Data for DetermaIO™ at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2022

IRVINE, Calif., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (Nasdaq: OCX), a precision diagnostics company with the mission to improve patient outcomes by providing personalized insights that inform critical decisions throughout the patient care journey, today will present data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022. The data is from a real-world cohort of patients with bladder cancer or metastatic urothelial cancer (mUC) and confirms the association of results from the Company’s DetermaIO™ test with response to treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI). Notably, this is the second independent mUC cohort to show the capability of DetermaIO to identify ICI responders using the same algorithm and threshold previously established and validated in bladder and other tumor types.



The poster presented, titled “Confirmatory study of the IO Score, a tumor immune microenvironment (TIME) classifier, demonstrates efficacy in a real-world cohort of metastatic urothelial cancer (mUC) patients treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs),” sought to confirm results from the IMvigor210 trial and identify a more accurate predictor of response to ICIs in mUC to better direct patients to appropriate therapy earlier in treatment. Investigators met both objectives, confirming the IMvigor210 trial in a real-world cohort of patients with mUC and showing that DetermaIO is independent and complementary to tumor mutational burden (TMB), a commonly used method biomarker, in predicting response to ICI. This suggests that a DetermaIO/TMB model may be a useful biomarker when weighing multiple treatment options.

“We have achieved our goal to expand the IMvigor210 findings of the DetermaIO’s utility as a biomarker for ICI efficacy in bladder cancer and now have real-world data in this tumor type which adds to the growing amount of evidence supporting our DetermaIO test,” said Tyler Nielsen, lead author on the poster at Oncocyte and the lead author of the poster. “With fewer than 10% of patients with metastatic urothelial cancer surviving two years after diagnosis, we believe that the potential insights unlocked by this test can impact treatment decisions earlier and hopefully improve patient outcomes.”

DetermaIO has previously been shown to identify patients who respond to immunotherapy in lung, bladder, kidney, and triple-negative breast cancers across four approved immunotherapies - Keytruda®, Opdivo®, Tecentriq® and Imfinzi® - suggesting a pan-cancer utility in both primary and metastatic settings. In this confirmatory study, patients were treated with all four agents and DetermaIO identified responders, regardless of which agent the patients received. The test was launched for clinical use in Q4 of 2021 and is the first and only test to measure the entire tumor microenvironment (TME). By evaluating the TME as a whole, the test can help identify patients primed to respond to immunotherapy and patients who may not respond as well, allowing physicians and their patients to make informed decisions about their treatment journey.

