ADT Appoints Benjamin Honig to the Company’s Board of Directors

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT), the most trusted brand in smart home and small business security, today announced the appointment of Benjamin Honig to the company’s board of directors as a class I director with a term expiring at the 2024 annual meeting.



“We are pleased to welcome Ben to our board of directors,” said ADT’s Chairman, Marc Becker. “His background investing in technology and consumer service companies, combined with board experience, will bring new perspectives to our board and benefit the company as ADT grows its safe, smart and sustainable customer solutions.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the board of ADT,” Honig said. “The company’s rapid innovation, expansion into the growing residential solar energy market and growing portfolio of customer-focused solutions provides an exciting advantage for this iconic company.”

Honig was designated by Temasek and will replace David Ryan as their designee. Honig has worked with Temasek since 2013, investing in technology, media, healthcare and business services companies. Prior to Temasek, he was an investment banker with the mergers and acquisitions department of Credit Suisse.

