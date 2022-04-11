The Global Industrial Metrology Market is expected to grow by $ 3.04 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 5.62% during the forecast period

New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Metrology Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06266739/?utm_source=GNW

62% during the forecast period. Our report on the industrial metrology market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing importance of accuracy manufacturing, rising demand for big data analytics, and the inability of traditional measurement products to analyze complex geometries.

The industrial metrology market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The industrial metrology market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Hardware

• Software

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the reshoring of the manufacturing industry as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial metrology market growth during the next few years. Also, an increasing number of M and A in the market, and an inadequate number of service providers that offer comprehensive metrology services will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial metrology market vendors that include ATT Metrology Services, Baker Hughes Co., Bruker Corp., Cairnhill Metrology Pte Ltd., CARMAR ACCURACY CO. LTD., Creaform Inc., CyberOptics Corp., FARO Technologies Inc., Hexagon AB, Intertek Group Plc, Jenoptik AG, Keyence Corp., Metrologic Group SAS, Mitutoyo America Corp., Nikon Corp., Precision Products Marketing Pvt.Ltd., Renishaw Plc, SGS SA, TriMet Group, and KLA Corp. Also, the industrial metrology market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

