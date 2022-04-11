The Global Roll Forming Machines Market is expected to grow by $ 141.11 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period

New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Roll Forming Machines Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800690/?utm_source=GNW

6% during the forecast period. Our report on the roll forming machines market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for CNC incorporated roll forming machines, increasing demand from automotive industry, and increasing construction of residential and commercial buildings.

The roll forming machines market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The roll forming machines market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive industry

• Manufaturing industry

• Construction industry



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing use of additive manufacturing as one of the prime reasons driving the roll forming machines market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing need for integration of cad software with CNC machines and technological advances in roll forming machines will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on roll forming machines market covers the following areas:

• Roll forming machines market sizing

• Roll forming machines market forecast

• Roll forming machines market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading roll forming machines market vendors that include Asc Machine Tools Inc., Botou Xianfa Roll Forming Machine Factory, Bradbury Co. Inc., Brand Forming Machinery Co. Ltd., Englert Inc., Fonntai Rollform Machinery Corp., Form Process Engineering, Gasparini SpA, Hangzhou Roll Forming Technology Co. Ltd., Hayes International, Howick Ltd., Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc., LMS International Ltd., Mestek Inc., Metform International Ltd., Nissei Co. Ltd., Rebas Machinery Technology Co. Ltd., Samco Machinery Ltd., Scottsdale Construction Systems Ltd., and Shanghai Duwell Industrial Co. Ltd. Also, the roll forming machines market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

