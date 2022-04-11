Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market Research Report 2022: Focus on Guardian Real Time, FreeStyle Navigator, Dexcom Seven Plus, Dexcom G4 Platinum, & MiniMed Paradigm Revel/Veo Systems

Dublin, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the global continuous glucose monitoring market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. The report provides the overall revenue of the global continuous glucose monitoring market for the period 2017-2028, considering 2020 as the base year and 2028 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global continuous glucose monitoring market for the forecast period.



The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global continuous glucose monitoring market.



Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts also employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomena in the global continuous glucose monitoring market.



The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments and sub-segments included in the scope of the study. Additionally, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global continuous glucose monitoring market.

These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global continuous glucose monitoring market. The next section of the continuous glucose monitoring market report highlights the USPs, which include COVID-19 pandemic impact on industry (value chain and short/mid/long term impact), prevalence and incidence rate of diabetes across the globe, technological advancements, pricing analysis, and overview of point-of-care testing.



The report delves into the competition landscape of the global continuous glucose monitoring market. Key players operating in the global continuous glucose monitoring market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players profiled in the global continuous glucose monitoring market in report.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Definition

4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2028

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)



5. Key Insights

5.1. Technological Advancements

5.2. Prevalence & Incidence rate of Diabetes across globe

5.3. Pricing Analysis of devices

5.4. Overview of Point-of-care Testing

5.5. COVID-19 pandemic impact on Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market



6. Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Analysis and Forecast, by Device/Brand

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Findings / Developments

6.3. Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Device/Brand, 2017-2028

6.3.1. Guardian Real Time CGM System

6.3.2. FreeStyle Navigator

6.3.3. Dexcom Seven Plus CGM System

6.3.4. Dexcom G4 Platinum

6.3.5. MiniMed Paradigm Revel/Veo Systems

6.3.6. Others

6.4. Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Device/Brand,2021-2028



7. Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Analysis and Forecast, by Country/Sub-region

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region

7.2.1. North America

7.2.2. Europe

7.2.3. Asia Pacific

7.2.4. Latin America

7.2.5. Middle East & Africa

7.3. Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Country/Region,2017-2028

Competitive Landscape

Abbott

Bayer AG

Dexcom, Inc.

Glysens Incorporated

Insulet Corporation

Medtronic

Nova Biomedical Corporation

Senseonics Incorporated

Livongo

BeatO

Jana Care

iXensor

DiaMonTech AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c6uhwb

Attachment