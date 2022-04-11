Aeterna Zentaris Abstract Accepted for Presentation at 13th International Congress on Autoimmunity

– Company to present regarding AIM Biologicals as a potential therapeutic treatment option for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder ("NMOSD"), an orphan indication with strong unmet medical need

TORONTO, ONTARIO, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) (TSX: AEZS) (“Aeterna” or the “Company”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical and diagnostic products, today announced that results from pre-clinical studies of Aeterna’s AIM Biologicals (Autoimmunity Modifying Biologicals) for the potential treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (“NMOSD”) were accepted for presentation at the 13th International Congress on Autoimmunity to be held June 10-13, 2022 in Athens, Greece.

The accepted abstract was selected for a poster presentation and an oral presentation at the Congress, which will be given by Aeterna’s research collaborator, Valentin Bruttel, PhD, Senior Researcher, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, School of Medicine, University of Wuerzburg (“the University”). Details of the abstract and presentations are as follows:

Title: Antigen presentation on MHC class Ib-related molecules induces Aquaporin4-specific regulatory T cells in PBMC from NMOSD patients and prevents experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis in mice

Poster Presentation

Date and time: Poster will be displayed during the whole congress

Location: Exhibit space, Megaron Athens International Conference Centre, (MAICC), Athens, Greece

Oral Presentation

Track: Parallel Session 12 - CNS - Central Nervous System (ID 25)

Date and time: Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 12:10 – 12:20

Location: Room “Nikos Skalkatos”, Megaron Athens International Conference Centre (MAICC), Athens, Greece

The abstract can be accessed under the following link:

https://cslide.ctimeetingtech.com/auto22/attendee/confcal/show/session/25

“We are pleased that this abstract has been accepted for presentation at such a prestigious auto-immunity conference, considered to be the largest multidisciplinary congress that discusses all aspects of auto-immunity diseases, and which attracts some of the world’s most distinguished experts in auto-immunity”, commented Dr. Klaus Paulini, Chief Executive Officer of Aeterna. “In collaboration with Aeterna, Dr. Bruttel, Prof. Dr. Wischhusen, and our combined teams continue their efforts to explore the utility of AIM Biologicals for the treatment of NMOSD. In this abstract they will present, for the first time, some proof-of concept of AIM Biological in both in vitro and mouse models.”

Dr. Bruttel of the University, added, "These studies demonstrate that the AIM Biologicals induce human AQP4-specific regulatory T cells in vitro and prevent neuroinflammatory disease in animal models. We believe that Aquaporin-4-specific AIM Biologicals may be suitable for targeted immunosuppression in neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorders and are looking forward to continuing our work with our exclusive licensee, Aeterna, to advance this further.”

About Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD)



NMOSD is an antibody mediated inflammatory central nervous system ("CNS") disorder that affects about one per million population per year. NMOSD, also known as Devic’s disease, is a chronic disorder of the brain and spinal cord dominated by inflammation of the optic nerve (optic neuritis) and of the spinal cord (myelitis). Typical symptoms include visual loss, muscle spasms, paraparesis, and incontinence. If left untreated, 50% of individuals with NMOSD will become wheelchair bound and blind, and 30% will have died within five years after the first attack. The water channel protein AQP4 is widely expressed in the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves. Auto-antibodies directed against AQP4 play an important role in the pathogenesis of NMOSD.

Currently there are only three approved medications available for the treatment of NMOSD, all with very high annual treatment costs and the risk of the patient contracting serious infections. Therefore, the Company believes there remains a strong medical need to offer new therapeutic options to the patients.

In the U.S. and Europe there are currently approximately 10,000 to 15,000 patients living with NMOSD. Of these the AQP4 antibody seropositive patients who represent about 80% of the NMOSD population are the targeted patients for a potential therapy based on the AIM Biologicals technology.



About AIM Biologicals

AIM Biologicals utilize a novel mechanism which is believed to demonstrate that peptide antigens presented on immunosuppressive MHC class I molecules can selectively and efficiently induce antigen-specific tolerance. Based on this mechanism, the targeted immunomodulating therapeutics are being designed as optimized soluble molecules with the goal that they may be adapted to selectively induce tolerance to various autoantigens. Pre-clinical studies conducted by the University thus far indicate that tolerance induction appears to be achieved via selective elimination of antigen-specific immune effector cells and via induction of antigen-specific regulatory T cells from naïve T cells. AIM Biologicals thus have the potential to become highly specific and effective yet not personalized treatments of NMOSD.

For the treatment of NMOSD, it is believed that the AIM Biologicals will present a specific antigen derived from the water channel protein aquaporin-4 (AQP4) loaded to soluble immunoregulatory HLA-G protein to selectively induce immunological tolerance in the central nervous system.

About Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris is a specialty biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical and diagnostic products focused on areas of significant unmet medical need. The Company's lead product, macimorelin (Macrilen™; Ghryvelin®), is the first and only U.S. FDA and European Commission approved oral test indicated for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency (AGHD). The Company is leveraging the clinical success and compelling safety profile of macimorelin to develop it for the diagnosis of childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency (CGHD), an area of significant unmet need, in collaboration with Novo Nordisk.

Aeterna Zentaris is dedicated to the development of therapeutic assets and has recently taken steps to establish a growing pre-clinical pipeline to potentially address unmet medical needs across a number of indications, including neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), Parkinson's disease (PD), hypoparathyroidism and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS; Lou Gehrig's disease). Additionally, the Company is developing an oral prophylactic bacterial vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and Chlamydia trachomatis.

For more information, please visit www.zentaris.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

