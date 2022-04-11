The Global Reactive Adhesives Market is expected to grow by $ 1.95 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 6.11% during the forecast period

New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Reactive Adhesives Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06266736/?utm_source=GNW

11% during the forecast period. Our report on the reactive adhesives market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for reactive adhesives in the medical industry, rising demand for reactive adhesives in the packaging industry, and rising construction and real estate projects.

The reactive adhesives market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The reactive adhesives market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Epoxy

• Anaerobic

• Modified acrylic

• Polyurethane

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing demand for non-hazardous, green, and sustainable reactive adhesives as one of the prime reasons driving the reactive adhesives market growth during the next few years. Also, green, and sustainable reactive adhesives, adoption of ebeam technology, and development of hybrid resins for manufacturing of high-performance adhesives will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the reactive adhesives market covers the following areas:

• Reactive adhesives market sizing

• Reactive adhesives market forecast

• Reactive adhesives market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading reactive adhesives market vendors that include 3M Corp., Arkema SA, Buhnen GmbH and Co. KG, Collano AG, The Dow Chemical Co., Franklin International Inc., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG, and Co. KGaA, Hexion Inc., Huntsman Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Jowat SE, LINTEC Corp., Master Bond Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Pidilite Industries Ltd., Sika AG, Wacker Chemie AG, and Avery Dennison Corp. Also, the reactive adhesives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06266736/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________