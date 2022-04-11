The Global Battery Market for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market is expected to grow by $ 24.08 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 34.5% during the forecast period

New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Battery Market for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05751902/?utm_source=GNW

08 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 34.5% during the forecast period. Our report on the battery market for energy storage systems (ESS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by change in energy mix, increased need for backup power, and increasing economic benefits of ESS.

The battery market for energy storage systems (ESS) market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The battery market for energy storage systems (ESS) market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Lithium-ion batteries

• Flow batteries

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increased adoption of microgrids as one of the prime reasons driving the battery market for energy storage systems (ESS) market growth during the next few years. Also, declining costs of battery storage systems and requirement for continuous power supply in datacenters will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading battery market for energy storage systems (ESS) market vendors that include ABB Ltd., AEG Power Solutions BV, AES Corp., Corvus Energy, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Enerdel Inc., Exergonix Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Kokam Co. Ltd., LG Energy Solution Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., NEC Corp., NGK Insulators Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Siemens Energy AG, Tesla Inc., and Toshiba Corp.. Also, the battery market for energy storage systems (ESS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

