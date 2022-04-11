Introducing new Checkmk plug-ins for monitoring the distributed enterprise

New Checkmk integrations for Meraki firewalls and other network devices from vendors such as Cisco and Ciena help organizations monitoring decentralized IT infrastructures.



MUNICH, Germany, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- tribe29 , the company behind the Checkmk IT monitoring solution, today added several new official monitoring plug-ins to Checkmk that focus on the needs of organizations aiming to become ‘distributed enterprises’. The updates include an active check for monitoring Windows systems, new monitoring plug-ins for Meraki firewalls and Ciena devices, and also a number of updates for existing integrations such as for Cisco devices or SAP HANA.

Following Checkmk’s vendor-agnostic approach, the new monitoring plug-ins being presented today are an example of tribe29’s commitment to widening the range of supported systems beyond the already existing 2,000 official plug-ins. Checkmk enables users to adapt their monitoring to new network architectures and distributed delivery models in a matter of minutes.

“The last two years have rewritten the rules for monitoring, because companies are distributing their computing resources faster than ever before. Monitoring is the best way to ensure IT systems never fail, but an effective monitoring needs to adapt to distributed IT architectures. Checkmk is the monitoring engine for distributed enterprises, because it provides a great time to value and allows you to adapt your monitoring to any situation," said Jan Justus, CEO of tribe29.



Monitoring is crucial to ensure high-tech solutions for secure remote access to corporate networks such as SD-WANs (Software-Defined Wide Area Networks), or that Zero Trust Architectures work as they should. With Checkmk organizations can be sure that their monitoring supports the latest technological innovations. Should they decide to focus on edge environments, hybrid cloud approaches, or micro data centers, for example, their monitoring will follow.

Thanks to the continuing efforts of the Checkmk development team, tribe29 provides out-of-the-box support for all major solutions in these environments. tribe29 aims to increase its capabilities for supporting hybrid and remote tech stacks. You can find the latest changes to Checkmk in the Checkmk Werks .

