The Global Information and Communications Technology Services in Education Market is expected to grow by $ 41.71 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period

71 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period. Our report on the information and communications technology services in education market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing emphasis on cloud computing, rising investments in developing ICT infrastructure, and growing demand for ICT outsourcing services.

The information and communications technology services in education market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The information and communications technology services in education market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• PreK-12

• Higher education



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing demand for software-defined infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the information and communications technology services in education market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing adoption of DevOps in education market and the rising demand for application outsourcing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on information and communications technology services in education market covers the following areas:

• Information and communications technology services in education market sizing

• Information and communications technology services in education market forecast

• Information and communications technology services in education market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading information and communications technology services in education market vendors that include AdEPT Technology Group plc, Adobe Inc., Bell Techlogix, Cisco Systems Inc., D2L Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Gaia Technologies Plc, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Joskos Solutions Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Mindtree Ltd., NetApp Inc., Oracle Corp., Systems Engineering, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Zunesis Inc. Also, the information and communications technology services in education market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



