Global Stoma/Ostomy Care Markets, 2014-2021 & 2022-2032 - Banking on Segments with High Incremental Opportunity

Dublin, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Stoma/Ostomy Care Market 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

1.4. Fact.MR Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations



3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Stoma/Ostomy Care

3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)

3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries

3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments

3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers

3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends



4. Market Background

4.1. Stoma/Ostomy Care Management Market, by Key Countries

4.2. Stoma/Ostomy Care Management Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Mn)

4.2.1. Total Available Market

4.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market

4.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market

4.3. Market Scenario Forecast

4.3.1. Demand in optimistic Scenario

4.3.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

4.3.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

4.4. Investment Feasibility Analysis

4.4.1. Investment in Established Markets

4.4.1.1. In Short Term

4.4.1.2. In Long Term

4.4.2. Investment in Emerging Markets

4.4.2.1. In Short Term

4.4.2.2. In Long Term

4.5. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

4.5.1. Top Companies Historical Growth

4.5.2. Growth in Automation, By Country

4.5.3. Stoma/Ostomy Care Management Adoption Rate, By Country

4.6. Market Dynamics

4.6.1. Market Driving Factors and Impact Assessment

4.6.2. Prominent Market Challenges and Impact Assessment

4.6.3. Stoma/Ostomy Care Management Market Opportunities

4.6.4. Prominent Trends in the Global Market & Their Impact Assessment



5. Key Success Factors

5.1. Manufacturers Focus on Low Penetration High Growth Markets

5.2. Banking on with Segments High Incremental Opportunity

5.3. Peer Benchmarking



6. Global Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Demand Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

6.1. Historical Market Analysis, 2015-2021

6.2. Current and Future Market Projections, 2022-2032

6.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis



7. Global Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Value Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2015-2021

7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032

7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis



8. Global Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Surgery Type

8.1. Introduction/Key Findings

8.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Surgery Type , 2015-2021

8.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Surgery Type , 2022-2032

8.3.1. Colostomy

8.3.2. Ileostomy

8.3.3. Urosotmy

8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Surgery Type



9. Global Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Product

9.1. Introduction/Key Findings

9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Product , 2015-2021

9.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Product , 2022-2032

9.3.1. Ostomy Bags

9.3.2. Ostomy Accessories

9.3.2.1. Pastes & Powders

9.3.2.2. Creams

9.3.2.3. Cleansers

9.3.2.4. Deodorants

9.3.2.5. Stoma Caps

9.3.2.6. Belts

9.3.2.7. Pouch Covers

9.3.2.8. Tapes

9.3.2.9. Seals/Barrier Rings

9.3.2.10. Pouch Closers

9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product



10. Global Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By End Users

10.1. Introduction/Key Findings

10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By End Users , 2015-2021

10.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By End Users , 2022-2032

10.3.1. Hospitals and Specialty clinics

10.3.2. Home care settings

10.3.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By End Users



11. Global Stoma/Ostomy Care Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Region

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Region, 2015-2021

11.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) & Analysis and Forecast By Region, 2022-2032

11.3.1. North America

11.3.2. Latin America

11.3.3. Europe

11.3.4. Asia Pacific

11.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region

Competition Analysis

Coloplast Corp

Hollister Incorporated

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Convatec Inc.

Salts Healthcare

Welland Medical Limited

Flexicare Group Limited

Cymed Micro Skin

Marlen Manufacturing & Development Company

Nu-Hope Labs

