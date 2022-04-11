The Global Automotive Tire Retreading Services Market is expected to grow by $ 745.75 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 4.69% during the forecast period

New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Tire Retreading Services Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05730979/?utm_source=GNW

69% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive tire retreading services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by environmental benefits associated with the adoption of retreaded tires, prominent tread suppliers promoting tire retreading, and regulators favoring retreaded tires.

The automotive tire retreading services market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive tire retreading services market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Pre-cure

• Mold-cure



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the retreaders enhancing service offerings to satisfy customer demands as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive tire retreading services market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of 3D laser scanner for tire tread measurement and the development of automated tire retreading technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive tire retreading services market covers the following areas:

• Automotive tire retreading services market sizing

• Automotive tire retreading services market forecast

• Automotive tire retreading services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive tire retreading services market vendors that include Aik Koon Tyre and Battery Co. Pte Ltd., Best-One Tire and Service, Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Eastern Treads Ltd, JK Tyre and Industries Ltd., Kal Tire Mining Tire Group, KRAIBURG AUSTRIA GmbH and CO. KG, MARANGONI Group, McCarthy Tire Service, Michelin Group, MRF Ltd., Nokian Tyres Plc, Pilipinas Kai Rubber Corp, Pomps Tire Service Inc, Purcell Tire Wholesale Center, Southern Tire Mart, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Tyresoles, and Zenises ltd. Also, the automotive tire retreading services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



