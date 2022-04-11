Global RNAi Therapeutics Market Research Report 2022: Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts, 2019-2027

Dublin, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RNAi Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global RNAi therapeutics market to grow with a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The report on the global RNAi therapeutics market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The study on RNAi therapeutics market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.



The report on RNAi therapeutics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global RNAi therapeutics market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global RNAi therapeutics market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Collaborations between drug distribution companies and contract research organizations (CROs)

The rising deaths of people by cancer

Advancing in drug delivery technology which can treat rare and chronic diseases

2) Restraints

High investment

3) Opportunities

Public institutions are focusing on R&D work on nanotechnology

Segment Covered



The Global RNAi Therapeutics Market by Type

Small Interfering RNAs (siRNA)

MicroRNA (miRNA)

The Global RNAi Therapeutics Market by Application

Genetic Disorders

Oncology

Neurodegenerative Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Renal Diseases

Others

The Global RNAi Therapeutics Market by Route of Administration

Intradermal Injections

Pulmonary Delivery

Intravenous Injections

The Global RNAi Therapeutics Market by End User

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research and Academic Laboratories

Hospitals

Company Profiles

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sanofi

Olix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

Silence Therapeutics

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Quark

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xa45uv

Attachment