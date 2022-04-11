The Global Glyoxylic Acid Market is expected to grow by $ 246.38 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 5.59% during the forecast period

New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glyoxylic Acid Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06266731/?utm_source=GNW

59% during the forecast period. Our report on the glyoxylic acid market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand from the cosmetics industry, increasing agriculture activities, and increasing demand for glyoxylic acid from agrochemicals.

The glyoxylic acid market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The glyoxylic acid market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Cosmetics and personal care

• Pharmaceutical

• Agrochemicals

• Aromas

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the surging demand from APAC and North America as one of the prime reasons driving the glyoxylic acid market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in R and D of therapeutic vaccines, and increasing application of vanillin in aromas and flavors in the food and beverage industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the glyoxylic acid market covers the following areas:

• Glyoxylic acid market sizing

• Glyoxylic acid market forecast

• Glyoxylic acid market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading glyoxylic acid market vendors that include Akema Srl, Avid Organics, CABB Group GmbH, China Petrochemical Corp., CrossChem SIA, Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Jiaxing Zhonghua Chemical Co. Ltd., Mehul Dye Chem Industries, Merck KGaA, Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals, Phibro Animal Health Corp., Saanvi Corp., Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co.Ltd, STAN Chemical Co. Ltd., The Chemours Co., Water Chemical Co. Ltd., WeylChem International GmbH, and Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd. Also, the glyoxylic acid market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

