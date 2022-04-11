The Global Isophorone Market is expected to grow by $ 2.18 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 6.05% during the forecast period

New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Isophorone Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06266725/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the isophorone market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand from construction and food packaging applications, high demand from developing economies, and automotive industry driving demand for paints and coatings.

The isophorone market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The isophorone market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Adhesives

• Composites

• Printing inks

• Artificial leather

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the emerging application areas for adhesives as one of the prime reasons driving the isophorone market growth during the next few years. Also, continuous development of new products and increase in number of mergers and acquisitions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading isophorone market vendors that include Arkema SA, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Evonik Industries AG, Henan GP Chemicals Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Huanxin High tech Materials Co. Ltd., K. Rasiklal Exim Pvt. Ltd., LGC Ltd., Merck KGaA, Minolta Chem, Ningbo Qianyan New Material Technology Co. Ltd., Parsol chemicals Ltd., Penta Manufacturing Co., Ravago, Sanjay Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd., SI Group Inc., The Dow Chemical Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Vardhman Enterprise. Also, the isophorone market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

