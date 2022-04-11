Hamburger Stand Celebrates Easter with Egg-clusive Online Offer

Irvine, California, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamburger Stand wants to make your Easter egg-ceptionally delicious. On April 17th, the chain is offering a FREE order of Classic Mini Corn Dogs with any purchase on hamburgerstand.com using promo code EASTERMINIS. From delicious hamburgers, savory hot dogs, creamy floats to refreshing drinks; Hamburger Stand has something everybody will enjoy. To learn more about this special online offer, visit hamburgerstand.com.

“Guests love the ease of ordering online – it’s a great way to order ahead,” said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Hamburger Stand. “We wanted to treat them to something special so we combined the ease of ordering online with one of the most popular menu items.”

Online offer valid 4/17/22 only. Available at participating locations. To find the nearest Hamburger Stand, or to place an order online, visit hamburgerstand.com.

About Hamburger Stand

Founded by John Galardi in 1982 in Garden Grove, Calif. and based in Irvine, Calif., Hamburger Stand prides itself on bringing quality burgers and more to its customers at a great value. It operates 13 stores in four states and is part of The Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Wienerschnitzel and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook or Twitter to learn more about the brand.

