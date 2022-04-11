Correlate Infrastructure Partners, Inc. (OTCQB: CIPI) Completes Name and Ticker Symbol Change from Triccar, Inc. (OTCQB: TCCR)

BOISE, Idaho, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Correlate Infrastructure Partners, Inc. (OTCQB: CIPI) (the Company) today announces it has completed the Company’s corporate name change from Triccar, Inc. to Correlate Infrastructure Partners, Inc. In conjunction with the name change the Company’s ticker symbol will change to “CIPI” effective at the open of market trading today, April 11, 2022.

The name change to Correlate Infrastructure Partners better reflects the Company’s business model and operational focus going forward. A majority of Triccar, Inc. shareholders approved the name change through a written consent in February.



“This name change accurately reflects Correlate's Net Zero solution scope for property owners while making it clear we are an open ecosystem supporting industry partners across North America," said Company CEO Todd Michaels. “Since the merger of two operating companies, Correlate, Inc. and Loyal Enterprises LLC (dba Solar Site Design) in December 2021, the Company has aggressively moved to rebrand and initiate an investor relations awareness campaign. We are excited about the potential for future growth of the Company in this market given that only 3 percent of the buildings in the United States have been optimized for efficiency, sustainability, renewable energy and electric vehicle support."

The Company remains in active acquisition mode, Michaels added, and looks forward to updating shareholders as future milestones and events occur.

About Correlate Infrastructure Partners

Correlate Infrastructure Partners, Inc., formerly Triccar, Inc., through its subsidiaries Correlate and Solar Site Design offers a complete suite of proprietary clean energy assessment solutions for the commercial real estate industry.

Correlate is a portfolio-scale development and finance platform offering commercial and industrial facilities access to clean electrification solutions focused on locally sited solar, energy storage, EV infrastructure and intelligent efficiency measures. Its unique data-driven approach is powered by proprietary analytics, concierge subscription services, and a highly scalable national fulfillment network to help building owners profit from fully funded, turnkey decarbonization and facility health programs.

The Correlate website is located at https://www.correlateinc.com/.

Solar Site Design is a U.S. Department of Energy Sunshot Catalyst winner that provides customer acquisition and project development tools for the commercial solar industry. Its commercial marketplace platform connects highly qualified project opportunities to leading solar construction companies nationwide.

The Solar Site Design website is located at https://www.solarsitedesign.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include "forward-looking statements" regarding Correlate Infrastructure Partners, Inc., its subsidiaries, business, and project plans. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections. Where Correlate Infrastructure Partners, Inc. expresses or implies an expectation or belief about future events or results, such expectation or belief is believed to have a reasonable basis. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Correlate Infrastructure Partners, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

