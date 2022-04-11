Standard BioTools Launches Hyperion+ Imaging System, the New Standard in High-Plex Spatial Imaging

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq:LAB), driven by a bold purpose – unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health – today announced the launch of the Hyperion+™ Imaging System, the new standard in high-plex spatial imaging, providing lower limits of detection as well as improved sample capacity and time to results.



The Hyperion™+ Imaging System provides researchers with a deep understanding of disease and response to treatment, with the ability to stratify subjects by linking high-plex data to outcomes in clinical studies. The system can process 100-plus samples per week, performing at twice the speed of the current Hyperion Imaging System, with a 1.6x lower limit of detection. This enables detection of dim markers, an advantage that can be critical for lower-expressing markers often used in translational studies.

Results of a study using the Hyperion+ Imaging System to improve understanding of the biology and pathophysiology of the tumor microenvironment in pancreatic invasive ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) will be presented today at 1:30–5:00 p.m. CDT in a poster session at the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) in New Orleans (Abstract 1709/6).

“Two critical challenges in realizing the full transformative potential of this remarkable technology are reducing the time to answer key biological questions and detecting important biomarkers that are expressed at low levels,” said Michael Egholm, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and President of Standard BioTools. “The Hyperion+ Imaging System is designed to solve these challenges with faster time to results and a lower limit of detection than the current Hyperion Imaging System. These capabilities are key to quickly uncovering important spatial relationships with high-plex spatial imaging of 40-plus markers simultaneously at subcellular resolution.”

“The new Hyperion+ Imaging System enables researchers to gain deep insights into molecules and pathways that can advance the medical community’s ability to diagnose, treat and mitigate risk for serious health conditions,” said Egholm.



Key benefits of the Hyperion+ Imaging System include:

Superior phenotyping based on quantitative, high-quality single-cell data from biomarkers using 25 to more than 100 slides per week, generated with no autofluorescence or multiple staining and imaging cycles that limit throughput. These high-quality data help customers make fast and confident translational research decisions.

Up to 10x cost savings compared with immunohistochemistry using an efficient, simple stain-image-analyze workflow in contrast to other complicated cyclic immunofluorescence or digital profiling approaches.

The most proven high-plex proteomics approach for scanning eight to more than 40 targets in a single run, with easy scaling to more than 100 targets. This enables customers to optimize evaluation of novel immunotherapies by accurately phenotyping the tissue microenvironment to monitor disease progression, therapeutic response and drug activity.



“Developing safer and more effective cancer therapies and identifying patients most likely to benefit from immunotherapy require a detailed understanding of protein expression at the single-cell level and of the spatial interactions among cells in the tumor microenvironment,” said Bernd Bodenmiller, PhD, Professor at the Department of Quantitative Biomedicine, University of Zurich and at the Institute of Molecular Health Sciences, ETH Zurich.

“My research group has been able to rapidly conduct exquisitely detailed phenotyping studies using the speed enhancements now available in the Hyperion+ Imaging System, which give us unprecedented insight into how cells within the tumor microenvironment function and interact with each other and the extracellular matrix,” said Bodenmiller. “These insights are the foundation for innovating the next generation of cancer diagnostics and therapeutics and improving outcomes for patients with cancer.”

Standard BioTools will unveil the Hyperion+ Imaging System today at 10:15 a.m. CDT in Exhibit Booth 718 at AACR, with executives and technical experts available to answer questions. A video presentation about the Hyperion+ Imaging System will be shown at 10:30 a.m. CDT. For those not attending the conference, the video can be viewed, beginning at 8:00 AM PT today, at http://fluidigm.com/hyperion-plus.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding anticipated performance, features, and benefits to customers of new Standard BioTools products and the potential benefits of research conducted using Standard BioTools products and technologies. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including but not limited to risks relating to interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, Standard BioTools products; potential product performance and quality issues; intellectual property risks; competition; uncertainties in contractual relationships; and reductions in research and development spending or changes in budget priorities by customers. Information on these and additional risks and uncertainties and other information affecting Standard BioTools’ business and operating results is contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Standard BioTools disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

About Standard BioTools Inc.

Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq:LAB), previously known as Fluidigm, is driven by a bold purpose – unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health. Standard BioTools has an established portfolio of essential, standardized next-generation technologies that help biomedical researchers develop medicines faster and better. As a leading solutions provider, the Company provides reliable and repeatable insights in health and disease using its proprietary mass cytometry and microfluidics technologies, which help transform scientific discoveries into better patient outcomes. Standard BioTools works with leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide, focusing on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including oncology, immunology, and immunotherapy. Learn more at www.standardbio.com or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube. Standard BioTools, the Standard BioTools logo, Hyperion, and Hyperion+ are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Standard BioTools Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. Standard BioTools products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

