PSYC Welcomes Key Additions to Leadership Team

LAKE OSWEGO, OR, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSYC Corporation (OTCPink: PSYC) (“PSYC” or the “Company”) a media leader for the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics and authorities behind Psychedelic Spotlight, a top ranking psychedelic news and information platform, is pleased to welcome Sacha G. Hebbert, Robin Divine, and Brad Schlesinger, Esq. to the leadership team for its wholly owned subsidiary, Spotlight Media Corporation, and rapidly expanding Psychedelic Spotlight media platform.



Ms. Hebbert joins PSYC as a seasoned Executive Sales and Marketing Consultant, bringing with her over ten years of Content Marketing and Management experience, including roles as Sales Operations Manager for PharmaDrug Inc. and Senior Product and Marketing Manager for Mindcure Health.

As one of the most recognized media platforms for the growing community of psychedelics, the Company expects Ms. Hebbert to play an integral role in refining its monetization strategies for Psychedelic Spotlight, in addition to exploring and identifying any potential revenue-focused opportunities the Company is yet to tap into.

Ms. Divine joins the PSYC Advisory Board as the proud Founder of Black People Trip. Launched in 2020, Black People Trip is dedicated to education, advocacy for equity, and creating safe spaces for the Black community, specifically Black womxn. Moreover, Ms. Divine launched a Black Psychedelic Equity Fund with the intent of helping those who need access to proper care but lack the means to afford therapies and medicinal psychedelics.

The Company will rely on Ms. Divine’s expertise and passion to expand on Psychedelic Spotlight’s focus and commitment to championing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (“DEI”) within the psychedelic community, as a trusted voice and leader for the space, and internally for the Company.

Also joining the PSYC Advisory Board is Mr. Brad Schlesinger, Esq. For over a decade, Brad worked as a criminal, legal and drug policy researcher and then practicing attorney. As a public defender with experience in criminal and appellate courts, and a member of the United States Supreme Court Bar, Mr. Schlesinger provides a unique insight into the legal system. He’s a subject matter expert on systemic racism within the carceral state, sentencing law and policy, drug policy, and civil liberties.

“We are truly delighted and humbled to welcome each of these incredibly talented and wonderful individuals to the PSYC family,” said PSYC CEO, David Flores. “The passion, experience and knowledge they each bring from their respective backgrounds is, in my opinion, another example of the world class team we are assembling for PSYC. Moreover, their dedication to inspiring positive change throughout the psychedelic community and society very much aligns with our Company’s commitment to direct action while contributing to the advancement of our mission of building substantial, tangible value for both PSYC’s loyal shareholders and the communities we live in.”

About PSYC Corporation (OTCPink: PSYC)

At PSYC Corporation we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society’s most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, we believe investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We are dedicated to a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19 and the success of the current vaccine distribution, the adverse effect of the Omicron variant, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website and is not incorporated by reference into such reports.

Disclaimer: PSYC Corporation does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

