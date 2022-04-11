Automotive Sunroof Market Expand with Rising Demand for Vehicles with Sunroofs from Youth Population Globally, States TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) notes that the global automotive sunroof market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 9.60% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.



Companies operating in the automobile sector are using advanced technologies and making data-driven decisions in order to expand their businesses in newer regions. Moreover, they are using these technologies for improving their production techniques as well. Furthermore, many automaker are utilizing superior quality and durable materials as automobile components in order to develop highly appealing vehicles. Such efforts are likely to boost the demand for different types of vehicles globally. This, in turn, is expected to play key role in the development of the automotive sunroof market during the forecast period, notes a study by TMR.

Automotive Sunroof Market: Key Findings

In the recent years, vehicles with sunroofs are gaining popularity among younger population from across the globe. This factor is resulting into prominent sales prospects in the global automotive sunroof market. Due to improving disposable incomes and decline in bank financing costs, there has been a surge in inclination among global population toward buying premium vehicles and SUVs. This factor is expected to favor the growth of the global automotive sunroof market in the upcoming years. Hence, the market for automotive sunroof is prognosticated to gain a valuation of US$ 18.36 Bn by 2031.

Consumers today are inclining toward comfortable driving experience. Moreover, several people across the globe are increasing interest in buying vehicles with attractive appearance. These factor are creating sizable business prospects in the global automotive sunroof market. Moreover, the market is being driven by increase in the number of people traveling globally, according to analysts at TMR.

Automotive Sunroof Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in inclination among the Generation Z and millennial population toward buying SUVs and premium vehicles is propelling the automotive sunroof market

Surge in demand for passenger vehicles across the globe is favoring the expansion of the market for automotive sunroof

Automotive Sunroof Market: Regional Analysis

The automotive sunroof market in Europe is estimated to maintain the leading position in the upcoming years due to the existence of a sturdy automotive industry in many nations such as France, the U.K., and Germany. Moreover, surge in the manufacturing of premium vehicles and SUVs is driving the demand for automotive sunroofs in Germany, state TMR analysts.

The Asia Pacific automotive sunroof market is foreseen to expand at considerable pace during the forecast period due to factors such as rise in use of passenger vehicles, disposable income of major regional populace, and demand for sunroof among the Generation Z population of this region

Automotive Sunroof Market: Competition Landscape

Players operating in the global automotive sunroof market are concentrating on the development of superior quality products. Hence, they are using next-gen technologies for the creating highly efficient automotive sunroofs.

Several enterprises in the market for automotive sunroof are using different strategies such as mergers & acquisitions in order to expand their businesses in newer regions

Automotive Sunroof Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V.

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Yachiyo Industry Co.

Inteva Products, LLC

Valmet Automotive

Webasto SE.

CIE Automotive

Magna International, Inc.

Automotive Sunroof Market Segmentation

Product Type

In-built Glass

Panoramic Glass

Tilt and Slide Glass

Top-mount Glass

Pop-up Glass

Solar Glass

Foldable Fiber

Removable Fiber

Material

Glass Sunroof

Fiber Sunroof

Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle Hatchback Sedan Utility Vehicle

Light Duty Vehicle

Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks

Bus & Coaches



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



