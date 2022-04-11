Nuvectis Pharma Recaps Oral Presentation Highlights for NXP800 at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Conference

Fort Lee, NJ, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc (NASDAQ: NVCT), (“Nuvectis” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision medicines for serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today provided highlights from the oral presentation of NXP800 that took place yesterday at the American Association for Cancer Research (“AACR”) Conference in New Orleans. The presentor, Prof. Paul Workman, is head of the NXP800 program at, and former CEO of, The Institute of Cancer Research, London, UK.

“We are very pleased to have been given the opportunity to showcase NXP800 at the New Drugs On The Horizon session of the 2022 Annual AACR Meeting," said Ron Bentsur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvectis. Mr. Bentsur continued, “The oral presentation of NXP800, our clinical stage Heat Shock Factor 1 (“HSF1”) pathway inhibitor, provided important insights into over a decade-long program of focused and rationally-designed discovery and optimization work that resulted in the selection of NXP800 as the clinical candidate. The presentation also provided robust proof-of-concept for the selection of ovarian clear cell carcinoma (“OCCC”) and endometrioid ovarian carcinoma as the two lead indications for clinical development, as well as for the potential utility of ARID1a as a patient selection marker in these two diseases and additional solid tumors. We continue to advance the clinical program of HSF1 and plan to share clinical data from the Phase 1 study later this year. In addition, there is a broad range of preclinical studies underway designed to identify additional target tumor types for clinical trials."

NXP800 Oral Presentation Key Highlights

Multiple independent publications implicate HSF1 in various cancers

NXP800 is the clinical candidate that emerged from an extensive discovery and optimization research program conducted at The Institute of Cancer Research in London, England

Pharmacodynamic markers for NXP800 activity identified HSF1 gene cluster is downregulated CHAC1, which encodes the protein that degrades glutathione, is activated

ARID1a is a biomarker that predicted sensitivity to treatment with NXP800 In-vivo xenograft models of OCCC and endometrioid ovarian cancer in which ARID1a was mutated were more sensitive to treatment with NXP800 Large-scale screening (Sanger panel) of a wide range of human cancer cell lines showed that ARID1a loss was associated with increased sensitivity to treatment with NXP800 in ovarian, gastric, intestinal and other cancer cell lines

Phase 1 clinical trial ongoing

About Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. The Company is currently developing two drug candidates: NXP800, a clinical-stage HSF1 pathway inhibitor currently in a Phase 1 study in patients with advanced solid tumors, and NXP900, a novel SRC/YES1 kinase inhibitor currently in preclinical development with IND-enabling studies ongoing.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.'s current expectations, estimates, and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, prospects, business strategy, and financial needs. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, assumptions, and other factors that are difficult to predict and include statements regarding the preclinical data generated to date with and the preclinical and clinical expectations for NXP800 and NXP900. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are subject to market and other conditions and described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the 2021 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. However, these risks are not exhaustive and new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the 2021 10-K. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this prospectus, or to conform such statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required under applicable law, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

