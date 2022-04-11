Kimball International Named One of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies

JASPER, Ind., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International (NASDAQ: KBAL) has been named one of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2022 by Newsweek and Statista. Kimball International placed 13th in the Consumer Goods category.



America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2022 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of approximately 50,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they know on all three touchpoints of trust: customer trust, investor trust and employee trust. A total of 110,000 evaluations were submitted. All public companies with a revenue of more than $500 million in 2020 were considered in the study.

“In Kimball International, trust is the cornerstone of who we are,” shares Kimball International CEO Kristie Juster. “This recognition by Newsweek and Statista validates our employees’ intentional care in building trust through our craftsmanship, brands, customer relationships and community partnerships. It highlights our culture, which is authentically ingrained with mutual trust and respect for one another as declared and celebrated in our Purpose and Guiding Principles.”

America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2022 can be reviewed at http://www.newsweek.com/americas-most-trustworthy-companies-2022/consumer-goods.





About Kimball International

Kimball International is a leading omnichannel commercial furnishings company with deep expertise in the Workplace, Health, and Hospitality markets. We combine our bold entrepreneurial spirit, a history of craftsmanship, and today’s design driven thinking alongside a commitment to our culture of caring and lasting connections with our customers, shareholders, employees, and communities.

For over 70 years, our brands have seized opportunities to customize solutions into personalized experiences, turning ordinary spaces into meaningful places. Our family of brands includes Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D’style, and Poppin.

Kimball International is based in Jasper, Indiana.

www.kimballinternational.com

