MamaMancini’s Sells Out of Original Meatballs in a Cup in Inaugural Presentation on QVC

New Product Quickly Sells Out; Backorders Expected to be Fulfilled by Follow-On QVC® Presentation on April 13th

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB), a marketer and distributor of specialty pre-prepared all-natural foods, today announced results from the highly successful launch of its new product – Original Meatballs in a Cup™ – quickly selling out on an initial QVC® airing in March 2022 after receiving robust engagement on its social media channels.

“We are pleased to report that the introduction of Meatballs in a Cup™ was an instant hit with our target audience and social media community,” said Carl Wolf, Chairman and CEO of MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. “These ‘comfort in a cup’ quick serve, simple meals are a protein-oriented snack and dinnertime favorite – packaged in a convenient heat-and-eat container that we believe will prove popular in convenience store applications as well. Our marketing campaigns on social media continue to enhance our sales partnership with QVC’s unique direct-to-consumer platform, which reaches millions of shoppers nationwide.

“In addition to the initial consumer momentum we are experiencing, we expect to receive the first test orders from convenience stores in the near-term. We believe the potential for this item spans over 100,000 convenience store locations as well as transportation hubs, colleges and corporate offices, as well as retail grab and go and multi club store packs – while it is naturally too early to make firm predictions, I believe this could prove to be a core MamaMancini’s product in time. We look forward to providing additional updates to our shareholders in the near future as we continue our rapid pace of innovation and operational execution,” concluded Wolf.

The Company’s promotional campaign announcing the launch of Original Meatballs in a Cup™ on Facebook received over 500,000 views, which helped drive strong sales in a live airing on QVC® hosted by spokesperson Dan Mancini. The product quickly sold out and is now back ordered. Products will be back in stock with a follow-on airing to be held on April 13th on QVC®, with ongoing promotion driven through continued engagement with consumers on social media.

Meatballs in a Cup™ – currently for sale through QVC® – includes six meatballs with sauce in a 7-oz cup. MamaMancini’s continues to receive positive responses on its delicious, easy to serve high protein snack, with initial 5-star product ratings on QVC® and strong engagement on Facebook.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty pre-prepared, all-natural foods. MamaMancini’s broad product portfolio consists of meatballs, meatloaf, sausages and pasta bowls with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties – as well as an assortment of chicken-based dishes, olives, savory products and salads through its T&L Creative Salads and Olive Branch subsidiaries. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at regional delis and well-known retailers such as Sam’s Club, ALDI Markets, Schnuck Markets, Whole Foods, Publix, ShopRite, Stop & Shop, Costco and Albertsons – as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company also maintains a direct-to-consumer presence on QVC. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

