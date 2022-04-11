The Global Oil Gas Pipeline Fabrication and Construction Market is expected to grow by $ 59.47 bn during 2022-2026 decelerating at a CAGR of 4.82% during the forecast period

New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oil Gas Pipeline Fabrication and Construction Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06266724/?utm_source=GNW

47 bn during 2022-2026 decelerating at a CAGR of 4.82% during the forecast period. Our report on the oil gas pipeline fabrication and construction market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing natural gas consumption, significant increase in oil production, and pipeline expansion projects along with new gas pipeline projects.

The oil gas pipeline fabrication and construction market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The oil gas pipeline fabrication and construction market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Oil

• Gas



By Geographical Landscape

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America



This study identifies safer and continuous transportation as one of the prime reasons driving the oil gas pipeline fabrication and construction market growth during the next few years. Also, demand for crude oil and refined products and shorter construction time frame will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on oil gas pipeline fabrication and construction market covers the following areas:

• Oil gas pipeline fabrication and construction market sizing

• Oil gas pipeline fabrication and construction market forecast

• Oil gas pipeline fabrication and construction market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading oil gas pipeline fabrication and construction market vendors that include A.Hakpark B.V., AECOM, Barnard Construction Co. Inc., Bechtel Corp., Bonatti Joint Stock Co., Fluor Corp., Gateway Companies LLC, KAD Construction LLC, Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Ledcor Group, MasTec Inc., McDermott International Inc., Michels Corp, Primoris Services Corp, Shengli Oil and Gas Pipe Holdings Ltd., Snelson Companies Inc., Strike Inc., Sunland Construction Inc., Tenaris SA, and AES Corp. Also, the oil gas pipeline fabrication and construction market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

