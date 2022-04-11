Global Buy Now Pay Later Market Intelligence 2022: Annual Access to 45 Country Databooks, 5 Databases & Quarterly Round-up Covering Key Strategies, Trends, Drivers and Risks

Dublin, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Buy Now Pay Later Market Intelligence Subscription" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Buy Now Pay Later Market Intelligence Subscription provides access to the following reports and services:

Access to Country Databases / Databooks: 45 (in PDF and MS Excel Format)

Regional (4 regions) and Global Databases / Databooks: 5 (in PDF and MS Excel Format)

Regional (4 regions) and Global Insight Briefs: Quarterly round up covering key strategies, trends, drivers and risks

Weekly Insight Briefs: One insight brief every week

Consulting Hours: 200 Consulting / customized research hours

Analyst Support

Key Benefits:

In-depth Understanding of Buy Now Pay Later Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028). Understand market dynamics through essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction.

Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate BNPL strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the BNPL industry.

Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key Buy Now Pay Later KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.

Scope



Country, regional and global reports in this bundled offering provide in-depth analysis of Buy Now Pay Later industry. Below is a summary of key market segments:



BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs

Buy Now Pay Later Revenues, 2019 - 2028

Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

Buy Now Pay Later Merchant Commission, 2019 - 2028

Buy Now Pay Later Missed Payment Fee Revenue, 2019 - 2028

Buy Now Pay Later Pay Now & Other Income, 2019 - 2028

Buy Now Pay Later Accounts, 2019 - 2028

Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel: Market Size and Forecast

Online Channel

POS Channel

Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Leisure & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Other: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Countries Covered

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Canada

Chile

China

Colombia

Denmark

Egypt

Finland

France

Germany

India

Indonesia

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Kenya

Malaysia

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nigeria

Norway

Philippines

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Thailand

UAE

United Kingdom

United States

Vietnam

Bangladesh

Brazil

Greece

Poland

Taiwan

