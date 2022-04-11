Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market Size to Surpass US$ 1812.15 Million by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

Pune, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global Huntington’s disease treatment market is expected to grow from USD 373 million in 2021 to USD 1812.15 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Huntington's disease, commonly known as Huntington's chorea, is an uncommon hereditary ailment that causes gradual degeneration of brain nerve cells, resulting in a person's physical and mental abilities deteriorating. Huntington's disease symptoms usually appear between the ages of thirty and fifty, and they worsen during a ten - to twenty-five-year period following the commencement of the condition.

Huntington's disease is frequently linked with mobility difficulties, cognitive issues, or psychological problems. Eventually, the person becomes vulnerable to influenza, cardiac arrest, or other issues that lead to death. A neurological assessment, cognitive testing, psychiatric assessment, antibody test, and brain scans and functionality are used to provide a preliminary diagnosis of Huntington's disease. The therapy for Huntington's disease is symptomatic, which includes the use of medications such as antidepressants, tetrabenazine, antipsychotics, and mood stabilizers. Furthermore, counseling, talk therapy, physiotherapy, rehabilitation services, nutrition, and alternative treatments play an essential role in enhancing the patient's life. Huntington's disease is characterized by mental, intellectual, and motor impairments, as well as a number of symptoms and signs. Huntington's disease is connected with cognitive impairments such as a limitation, problems learning, and a lack of response inhibition, leading tosexual irresponsibility. Muscle issues, aberrant eye movements, and difficulty with the mechanical articulation of speech and eating are symptoms of Huntington's disease movement abnormalities. Depression is the most frequent psychological illness linked with Huntington's disease. Depression develops as a result of brain damage and associated alterations in brain function. Medicine is available to treat the symptoms of Huntington's disease, but drugs cannot prevent the disease's mental, physical, and behavioral problems.



Although there are no treatment available for this condition, its symptoms can be identified and treated. Tetrabenazine (Xenazine), antipsychotic medications including chlorpromazine, haloperidol (Haldol), and others are used to treat movement problems. Treatment involves antidepressants such as escitalopram (Lexapro), citalopram (Celexa), fluoxetine (Prozac, Sarafem), and sertraline (Zoloft). Scientific advancements have resulted in a greater understanding of Huntington's disease. This is one of the primary drivers of the Huntington's disease treatments industry. Furthermore, the disease's rising prevalence is a crucial market development factor. Unmet medical demands have compelled doctors and scientists to create Huntington's disease treatment, which is expected to boost the global market. More excellent investment in research and development activities by several pharmaceutical firms to develop novel and curative medications for the condition is driving the worldwide market's rise. Furthermore, alternative therapies such as speech and language therapy and counseling improve the market growth prospects for Huntington's disease therapeutics.



Key players operating in the global Huntington’s disease treatment market are:



• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Prana Biotechnology Limited

• AmpliPhi Biosciences Corp.

• SOM Biotech

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Pfizer

• Cortex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

• Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

• Auspex Pharmaceuticals

• Raptor Pharmaceutical



To enhance their market position in the global Huntington's disease treatment market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



In 2021, the Antidepressants type dominated the market with the largest market share of 24% and market revenue of 89.52 million.



The drug type segment is divided into antidepressants, tetrabenazine, tranquilizers, antipsychotic drugs, and others. In 2021, the antidepressants type dominated the market with the largest market share of 24% and market revenue of 89.52 million. Antidepressants, like counseling, are an essential aspect of antidepressant medication. They seek to alleviate symptoms and reduce depression from reoccurring. Opinions differ on how helpful antidepressants are in helping depressive symptoms. Some individuals are skeptical that they operate well, while others believe they are vital. However, like with many other therapies, these drugs may be beneficial in some instances but not in others. They are helpful in moderate, severe, and persistent anxiety, but they are unlikely to be beneficial in mild episodes. They may also have unintended consequences.



In 2021, Disease-Modifying Therapies accounted for the largest share of the market, with 56.2% and market revenue of 209.62 million.



The treatment segment is divided into disease-modifying therapies and symptomatic treatment. In 2021, disease-modifying therapies accounted for the largest share of the market, with 56.2% and market revenue of 209.62 million. Proteinopathies require illnesses medicines immediately, but drug trials for the two neurodegenerative disorders, Parkinson's and Alzheimer's have been failing at an astonishing rate, leaving patients and clinicians desperate for any hint of hope. At the same time, disease-modifying medication has been available for over three decades for one category of proteinopathies, the uncommon TTR amyloidoses, and two additional forms of illness therapy have just been accessible.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, the North American region emerged as the largest market for the global Huntington's disease treatment market, with a market share of around 36.4% and 135.77 million of the market revenue in 2021. Due to several significant players in this region, North America is the greatest contributor in terms of market revenue. The region's ongoing R&D efforts and funding by the pharmaceutical industry are expected to drive the development of highly successful and enhanced medicines for the treatment of Huntington's disease. Moreover, technological advancements and multiple vendors with small and big sales that are heavily investing in this industry will drive market expansion.



