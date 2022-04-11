(AFIB) Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading Acutus Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Acutus Medical, Inc. ("Acutus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AFIB). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Acutus securities between May 13, 2021 and November 11, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). To serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than April 18, 2022.

The Acutus Medical class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Acutus Medical made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) a material percentage of the AcQMap systems under evaluation had been randomly installed at sites with little, if any, consideration given to whether the healthcare providers at the selected locations were likely to adopt, or desire, Acutus Medical’s products; (ii) a material percentage of the AcQMap systems under evaluation had been installed in locations where Acutus Medical did not possess the infrastructure necessary to appropriately educate, train, and support medical service providers on the system’s operations; (iii) as a result, Acutus Medical was in the process of designing a strategic plan to terminate and relocate approximately 20% of then-existing AcQMap systems evaluation arrangements; (iv) Acutus Medical’s management discussion and analysis was materially false and misleading and failed to disclose that the termination and relocation of approximately 20% of existing AcQMap systems evaluation arrangements was reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect on Acutus Medical’s 2021 financial results; and (v) Acutus Medical’s risk factor discussions were materially false and misleading and made reference to potential risks without disclosing that such risks were then-existing or adequately describing the specific nature of the risks then facing Acutus Medical.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Acutus class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential recovery of the Acutus class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

