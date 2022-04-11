MetaJuice Presents VCORE at NFT Paris Day and Blockchain Week

Paris, France, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via blockchain Wire) Times 100 Company Together Labs (formerly IMVU) today announced its newly-launched blockchain firm, MetaJuice will present its Metatoken VCORE at NFT Paris Day during Paris Blockchain Week. MetaJuice is building blockchain-driven assets that unlock the value of the metaverse where everyone can create, earn, own and shape the future.

The President of MetaJuice, John Burris, and SVP, Marketing Nancy Beaton, will be leading the metaverse discussion this year in Paris at the kickoff for NFT Paris Day during Paris Blockchain Week.

MetaJuice marks the first successful metaverse company to launch a blockchain subsidiary. “The purpose of MetaJuice is to enable users to earn and experience true ownership”, said John Burris, President of MetaJuice and Chief Strategy Officer of Together Labs.

Next stop for MetaJuice - VCORE in France.

MetaJuice has launched one token, VCOIN, and is planning to launch NFTS and a second meta token, VCORE, in late 2022. MetaJuice’s focus for future expansion of its new token, VCORE, is in France.

The next token, VCORE, is a new MetaToken that will allow full participation in not only the Together Labs’ metaverses (IMVU and WithMe) but in a multitude of other metaverses in the future.

VCORE is an ERC-20 token only available for international use, which means the France market will be one of the first countries to gain access and truly participate in the Together Labs’ metaverse ecosystem.

VCORE rewards players and creators for their engagement. Seamlessly integrated into the massive Together Labs virtual worlds, VCORE will empower millions of users worldwide to shape the metaverse. VCORE is an essential building block to accelerate the transition to a secure metaverse economy, and will be launching soon.

The company previously launched VCOIN to its existing +1,000,000 Daily Active Users base on the IMVU - the largest global, 3D social metaverse. Many of its current user base is international and in France in particular. With MetaJuice’s goal of unlocking the metaverse, the company plans to “unlock the full value of the metaverse for users and create a path for users not only to participate in but actually shape the future of metaverse.”

For more information or to get involved please visit: MetaJuice.com or join the discussion on the official MetaJuice Discord .

Together Labs and MetaJuice Team

“Together Labs’ has always been a pioneer in the metaverse. We will continue to lead the way with the introduction of our new blockchain entity and cutting edge digital currencies and NFTs,” said Daren Tsui, Chief Executive Officer of Together Labs. “We will focus first on blockchain enabling our platforms and then take that experience to enable all users to seamlessly move and transact across worlds.”

The MetaJuice team is composed of successful entrepreneurs with blockchain, digital, gaming and content expertise. They initially launched VCOIN, the first globally transferable digital currency, and announced VCORE, the meta token designed to enable users to participate in shaping the future of the metaverse, shortly after.

About Together Labs

Together Labs innovates technologies that empower people worldwide to connect, create and earn in virtual worlds, recently featured in TIMES Top 100 Most Influential Companies of 2022 for Metaverse Money. Our mission is to redefine social media as a catalyst for authentic human connection through the development of a family of products grounded in this core value. These include: IMVU, the world's largest friendship discovery and social metaverse; VCOIN, the first transferable digital currency sold as a non-security under regulatory no-action relief by the SEC; VCORE, an ERC-20 token that lets the community create, play and earn in the metaverse; and WithMe, an upcoming mobile metaverse currently in beta.

About MetaJuice

MetaJuice (www.metajuice.com) is the blockchain subsidiary of Together Labs that is unlocking the metaverse. By building blockchain-driven economies where everyone can own, earn, create and shape the future metaverse, MetaJuice will realize its vision of opening the metaverse and creating a world where users, players and creators can participate and share in its success. MetaJuice has launched meta tokens VCORE and VCOIN, and NFT assets.

About IMVU

Based in Silicon Valley, IMVU (imm-view) is the world’s largest friendship discovery and social platform, and a top 5 grossing app in the iOS/Apple App Store and Google Play Store, where millions of users customize their avatars and explore over 40,000+ destinations to connect with each other. Through chat and events, IMVU’s massive metaverse enables and empowers friendship and human connection. A community of hundreds of thousands of creators power IMVU’s peer to peer economy by designing and selling virtual goods and destinations, adding to a growing catalog of 50 million items. The IMVU experience is available on the web, a desktop app, and as an iOS and Android app worldwide.