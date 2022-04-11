The Global Mobile Accelerator Market is expected to grow by $ 6.56 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period

New York, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Accelerator Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06266717/?utm_source=GNW

1% during the forecast period. Our report on the mobile accelerator market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising need to reduce complexities in mobile application development, increasing mobile traffic and mobile marketing trends, and rising time spent on social media.

The mobile accelerator market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The mobile accelerator market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Cloud deployment

• Local deployment



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing popularity of mobile analytics technology as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile accelerator market growth during the next few years. Also, government initiatives toward developing internet infrastructure, and rising adoption of social networking applications will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the mobile accelerator market covers the following areas:

• Mobile accelerator market sizing

• Mobile accelerator market forecast

• Mobile accelerator market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mobile accelerator market vendors that include Akamai Technologies Inc., Ascom Holding AG, F5 Networks Inc., Limelight Networks Inc., Oracle Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Volaris Group Inc., Yottaa Inc., Cloudflare Inc., Equinix Inc., International Business Machines Corp., and Salesforce.com Inc. Also, the mobile accelerator market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

