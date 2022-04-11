North America to Dominate Image Guided Surgery Devices Market with More than One-Third Market Share: Fact.MR Study

United States, Rockville, MD, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR’s image guided surgery devices market report forecasts strong expansion, expecting an incline of 8.4% CAGR across the 2022-2032 assessment period. As per the report, the market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 16.1 Bn by the end of 2032.



Advancements in technological innovation is continuing to revolutionize medical care. This not only enables early diagnosis but provides for safer and more efficient treatments options as well. Increased utilization of robotics and other advanced techniques has become the latest trend in image guided surgery that is helping the market in moving forward. Robotics CT-guided spine surgery and orthopedics have also evolved and advanced in recent years.

Adoption of image guided surgery devices is rising due to increasing applications and better patient outcomes. Usage of these devices in neurosurgical procedures has come a long way, as minimally-invasive surgeries have become a standard of care in neurosurgery.

Image guided surgery devices have played a major role in surgical procedures for various reasons, such as accessing deep tumors during meningioma surgery, showing tumour location situated deep in the critical neurovascular structures, and creating an optimal craniotomy for superficial lesions. These devices improve visualization of the operative field to help avoid critical brain structures, in both, pre-operative and post-operative planning. It results in improving patient outcomes by decreasing the risk of surgical errors and reducing operating, hospitalization, and recovery time.

The key strategy of major players in the market is to launch new products to gain maximum revenue.

In October 2021, Medtronic received CE Mark for the Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system, which was then authorized to be sold across Europe.





Key Takeaways from Market Study

Devices, under product category, dominated the global market with a revenue share of nearly 75% in 2021.

With nearly 29% market share, application of image guided devices in neurosurgical procedures topped the global market in 2021.

Hospitals dominated the end user segment in 2021 with nearly 3/4 revenue share.

North America contributed the largest to the global market with 44.9% share, by value, in 2021.

“Increasing incidence of cancer and innovation in devices will boost sales of image guided surgery devices over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent manufacturers of image guided surgery devices are involved in acquiring other big brands and their segments.

In September 2021, Stryker acquired Gauss Surgical. Gauss Surgical, a medical device company, developed Triton™, which is an artificial intelligence-enabled platform for monitoring blood loss during surgery in real time.





Other key players such as Alcon have been partnering with various surgical centers and surgeons of institutes such as The Royal College of Ophthalmologists (RCOphth) to collect and provide high-quality performance outcomes and databases related to cataract surgeries.

Key Segments Covered in Image Guided Surgery Devices Industry Research

Image Guided Surgery Devices Market by Product: Image Guided Surgery Devices Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Ultrasound Systems Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Endoscopes X-ray Fluoroscopy Devices Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Devices Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Devices Image Guided Surgery Software

Image Guided Surgery Devices Market by Application: Cardiac Surgery Neurosurgery Orthopedic Surgery Gastroenterology Surgery Urology Oncology Surgery Others (ENT, Dental, Pulmonary surgery)

Image Guided Surgery Devices Market by End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics Academic & Research Institutes

Image Guided Surgery Devices Market by Region: North America Image Guided Surgery Devices Market Latin America Image Guided Surgery Devices Market Europe Image Guided Surgery Devices Market East Asia Image Guided Surgery Devices Market South Asia Image Guided Surgery Devices Market Oceania Image Guided Surgery Devices Market Middle East and Africa (MEA) Image Guided Surgery Devices Market







More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the image guided surgery devices market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product (devices [ computed tomography scanners, ultrasound systems, magnetic resonance imaging, endoscopes, X-ray fluoroscopy, positron emission tomography (PET), and single-photon emission computed tomography] and software), application [cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, orthopaedic surgery, gastroenterology surgery, urology, oncology surgery, and others {ENT, dental, and pulmonary surgery}), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and academic & research institutes), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge on Healthcare

Our healthcare consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the healthcare sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global healthcare industry provides indispensable insights and support - encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

